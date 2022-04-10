He left for one more week in the Clausura 2022 Tournament when the 13th day of the contest was played. On this soccer date, the number of goals increased compared to the last one and 10 of them were authentic beauties.
As it is already a tradition in 90min, here we present you top 10 scores that were seen in Mexican soccer.
The Camoteros del Puebla did not know how to handle the advantage against the Pumas, letting the victory slip away when they were up 2-0.
Between the bad something good, and that was the great goal of Maximiliano Araujowho took advantage of a low cross pass to hit the inside of the left.
the brazilian striker Rogerio de Oliveira was present in the game between Pumas and Puebla.
This was a great goal for all the making of the play, which was triangulated so that, in the end, the 31-year-old player sealed the work of art.
One of the best goals of the day was achieved by the footballer Rodrigo Aguirre of the Necaxa. The striker took advantage of a service to hit the ball quickly with his left leg, leaving the defender who was marking him without options.
In that same match between Atlas and Necaxa, the attacker Luis Quinones scored a goal.
Although it is true that he is involved in controversy due to a possible hand, the Colombian lowered the ball to finish off and put the second of the night.
The Mazatlán team made a match for the Cruz Azul team, which had to settle for the ‘Kraken’ draw.
The only goal for the Mazatlecos was the work of Roberto Meraz. The Mexican midfielder shot from the front of midfield to surprise the goalkeeper.
Once again, the striker from Atlético San Luis, Edward Murillomade an appearance again, scoring the second goal with which the ‘Tuneros’ beat León.
The footballer beat the rival defender in one-on-one, to immediately take out a powerful right hand to save the ball.
In the last game of the Saturday day, the Eagles of America they received the Bravos de Juárez at the Azteca Stadium.
The game was largely dominated by the azulcremas, and the first goal was the work of Alexander Zendejaswho shot from mid-range to open the scoring.
The Chilean Diego Valdes He made it clear that he is going through a good time and in the game where the Americanists beat the Braves by a landslide, he scored the winning goal by hitting the ball with rancor, in one of the best goals of the week.
In one of the most exciting matches of matchday 13, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca and the Chivas del Guadalajara faced each other.
When it seemed that the people of Guadalajara were taking the score, at 96′ a genius of Leo Fernandez who feinted Olivas to shoot and score the equalizer.
Without a doubt, the best goal of the soccer week was the one sent by the Uruguayan Federico Vinas.
In the free throw he charged in a masterful way, although goalkeeper Rodríguez also cooperated, who could have done more and was petrified.
