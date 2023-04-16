We practically all agree that the UEFA Champions League is the best existing competition at club level. This European competition pits the best in Europe against each other and always gives us unforgettable moments that will remain in the memory of all fans of the king of sports. There are many goals that have been scored throughout history in this competition, they have been scored in all ways and from all angles.
For this reason, today from 90min we wanted to remember what are the best goals that have been scored in this magical and special tournament.
Here are the best 10 goals scored in the Champions League:
It was the year 2006 and in the quarterfinals of the Champions League they faced each other and although the Gunners were not favorites they won the tie. That night, Henry scored a goal that has gone down in Champions League history after the French star left half of Real Madrid’s squad behind.
As was typical of Ronaldinho, this goal has magic. A dance on a tile, a couple of feints and a shot that served to send the ball into the back of the net of the goal defended by Petr Cech.
A sample of what the best Kaká was. In the 2007 semifinals he managed to score a goal after great control, dodging two rivals and with great finishing to finish off this magnificent play.
It took 25 seconds of the game for Stankovic to score a goal from midfield against Schalke 04. The match would be lost by the Italian team by two goals to five.
Maradonian goal that Saúl scored against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals. The midfielder was avoiding rivals until he was planted in front of Neuer. This goal was important for Atlético de Madrid to reach the Champions League final.
Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Bale scored a goal that will go down in the history of the competition after managing to connect a cross with a Chilean that will remain in everyone’s memory.
Jerome Boateng suffered in his flesh what it is to try to stop Leo Messi. The Argentine managed to dribble the German central defender, leaving him on the ground, after which, with a wonderful definition of Vaseline, he managed to beat Neuer.
This Cristiano Ronaldo goal against Juventus is likely to be the most precious Chilean kick ever scored. Apart from the height at which the shot connects, it is done with perfect technique.
He scored one of the best goals in the history of the competition, avoiding rivals until he beat Casillas. With this goal Messi gave half pass to the final of the Champions League to the FC Barcelona
The Frenchman scored the best goal in the history of the Champions League. He did it in a Champions League final against Bayern Leverkusen with a beautiful volley. “I never managed to repeat it. Never. I tried it in training, but it never worked out for me. That day it went perfectly”, Zidane said about that goal.
#goals #history #Champions #League
Leave a Reply