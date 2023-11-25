The goal is, along with that of the referee, the most uncomfortable chair to occupy on a soccer field. Not only does he have little involvement in creating goals, but his mission consists solely and exclusively of avoiding them.
While his teammates are dedicated to making dream plays from midfield forward, the goalkeeper ends up condemned to spend the ninety minutes under the three white posts, managing to ensure that the opponents do not damage his goal.
Tigers It has had very good goalkeepers throughout its history, and in this article we will mention which have been the 10 best goalkeepers of the current Liga Mx champions.
He was part of Tigres in a time of few joys and many failures. However, having been there when the team achieved the famous ‘Aztecazo’, in 2005, added to a couple of above-average tournaments, gives it enough balance to sneak into the list of the 10 best.
Cirilo Saucedo was Tigres’ goalkeeper in one of the most complicated times for the club (Daniel Guzmán’s time). Despite this, he managed to take good care of the feline goal, which is why he is fondly remembered in San Nicolás.
He had a brief time with the Tigers, but the memories are good. With the ‘Rabbit’ in the goal, the ‘U’ qualified for a league in difficult times. He failed to establish himself, however, and left San Nicolás as someone who simply did things well… and that’s it.
Although Ángel David Comizzo had his best years playing for León, he was part of Tigres between 1990 and 1991. The memories of the goalkeeper, wearing the Auriazul shirt, are relatively good.
The Argentine goalkeeper was part of one of the most spectacular versions in the history of Tigres. That team led by Nery Pumpido, touched the sky with their hands in the winter of 2003. Unfortunately for them the title was denied, with Gustavo Campagnuolo being one of the main ‘villains’ in the first leg of the final. Despite this, the memory is good, which is why he enters the top 5 of best goalkeepers in the history of Tigres.
Enrique Palos was the starting goalkeeper of that Tigres that ended a streak of almost thirty years without a title. And not only that. A previous tournament, in the 2011 Clausura, Enrique broke the record for most consecutive games without conceding a goal in the history of the feline team. He marks that he still belongs to her today.
‘Go up Pilar, go up… Go up Pilar, go up…’, sang the fans in that unforgettable 1980 final, against Cruz Azul. Pilar Reyes was one of the first great goalkeepers in the history of Tigres, and although the years have passed, he is still remembered with great affection.
The ‘flying archer’ couldn’t be left out of the list. League champion on two occasions with the Tigres team; one of the first idols of the Auriazul fans who still smile when they cross paths with him in the halls of the ‘Volcán’, now in his role as a sports commentator.
That man who was relegated with the Tigres team in 1996, and who, being able to sign for any other club, decided to stay with San Nicolás, is one of the greatest legends in the history of Tigres. He currently coaches the national football champion squad.
To talk about Nahuel Guzmán is to talk, not only about the best goalkeeper in the history of Tigres, but about one of the most decisive men who has ever set foot in Mexican soccer. He has won five league titles with the Tigres team, one CONCACAF and also played in the world final in 2021.
