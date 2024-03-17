Mexico It is a land of goalkeepers, which is why several have shone in a great way, both in their clubs and in the National selectionTherefore, there is a lot of debate about who has been the best, especially because not all of them managed to make the leap to Europe, but their appearance with El Tricolor was enough for them to be recognized worldwide.
Here we leave you the ten best goalkeepers in the history of Mexico, ranked:
In his 21-year career, the current Televisa commentator went through Atlas, America, Chivas and Santos Lagunaeven with these last two he became an idol.
San Oswaldo was a starter with the national team in Germany 2006, and was also a substitute in France 98 and Korea-Japan 2002. He is loved by many, but hated by others.
He recently revealed that he did have the opportunity to play in the Old Continent but the money offered was very little.
The player with the highest number of games played in the Liga MX is El Conejo, who decided to hang up his gloves in 2019 to leave a record that seems impossible to beat: 741 duels, 664 in the League and 77 in the Liguilla in 26 years of experience.
He was present in three World Cups, starting in Korea-Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010.
The youth squad and idol of Blue Cross was also part of Tigers, Jaguars, Necaxa, saint Louis and Pachucain the latter he was captain and lifted his last trophy.
He Tube He is one of the most remembered archers in history, being part of the era of the Champions League. Chivas between 1950 and 1964.
The man from Colima attended the World Cups in Sweden '58 and Chile '62 and is well remembered for his mockery of Atlas in it Classic Tapatíowhere he sat reading a magazine leaning against the frame due to the lack of work from his rivals.
Larios Iwasaki trained in Zacatepecdebuting in 1980, also wearing the colors of the Blue Cross, Puebla and Neza bullswinning the League with La Franja in the 1989-90 campaign.
Likewise, the man from Morelos was in charge of guarding the team's goal in the Mexico 86 World Cup.
The emblematic Jorge Campos He has never tired of saying that Larios was his greatest idol and teacher.
El Cuate was part of the Champion of the Guadalajara during the 60s, achieving three League titles, two Mexico Cups and three Champion of Champions, being part of the tricolor squad that attended the World Cups in England 66 and Mexico 70.
His quality was so great that he himself Jaime 'Tubo' Gómez He commented upon seeing him play for the first time in a preliminary: “That little boy is going to take my job one day”.
The Archer of Christ debuted on November 3 with Cougars in 1988, later passing through Veracruz, Necaxa and America.
He was also a national team, participating in two Copa América and winning five Citlalis for Best Goalkeeper in the MX League.
Unfortunately, justice was not done because he did not go to any World Cup.
Currently there is a lot of debate about whether Paco Memo is the best Aztec archer in history, having several detractors, as well as his number of defenders, especially those who call themselves specialists in the matter on a television station.
The one trained in America He debuted in 2004, and was also the first Mexican goalkeeper to play in the Old Continent, passing through France, Belgium, Spain and currently in Italy with the Salernitanawhere he is close to being relegated and at the same time obtained the most negative record of his career: a thousand goals conceded.
In any case, the Jalisco native has five World Cups in his career, three as a starter, and would be close to a sixth for Canada-United States-Mexico 2026. His best performance with El Tricolor came in Brazil 2014 with incredible saves.
The current substitute goalkeeper of Tijuana Xolos achieved what no other: take the gold medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Likewise, Chuy went to three World Cups, however, he was never able to play in any of them properly, which was a real shame for someone who deserved a chance.
With The Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross won seven titles and received four Golden Balls for the Best Goalkeeper.
The goalkeeper went to five World Cups, playing in all of them, being the first to do so, which is why he was known as The Five Cups.
The Total He protected Mexico's three posts in 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962 and 1966, in addition to attending the 1948 London Olympic Games.
He was a figure of Lionwhere he was awarded two titles.
The emblematic goalkeeper, current TV Azteca commentator, is still remembered worldwide for his colorful uniforms, but also because he played as a striker.
For many, El Brody is the best goalkeeper in the history of Mexico, as he was sober, spectacular and very agile between the posts, with good saves, which led him to be a World Cup winner on three occasions, two as a starter, and he was also technical assistant of the Argentinian Ricardo La Volpe in Germany 2006.
He was champion with the Cougars and Blue CrossBesides the Confederations Cup 1999 with Mexico.
The Immortal received five times the Citlali for Best Goalkeeper in the First Division of Mexico and was considered the best third goalkeeper in the world by the IFFHS.
