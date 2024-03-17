Here we leave you the ten best goalkeepers in the history of Mexico, ranked:

San Oswaldo was a starter with the national team in Germany 2006, and was also a substitute in France 98 and Korea-Japan 2002. He is loved by many, but hated by others.

He recently revealed that he did have the opportunity to play in the Old Continent but the money offered was very little.

He was present in three World Cups, starting in Korea-Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010.

The youth squad and idol of Blue Cross was also part of Tigers, Jaguars, Necaxa, saint Louis and Pachucain the latter he was captain and lifted his last trophy.

– Pair of aces from the champion Chiva and the national team. Jaime “el tube” Gómez and Salvador “chava” Reyes. pic.twitter.com/Z48MvgmL1Y — Sacred History (@SagradaHistoria) April 4, 2020

The man from Colima attended the World Cups in Sweden '58 and Chile '62 and is well remembered for his mockery of Atlas in it Classic Tapatíowhere he sat reading a magazine leaning against the frame due to the lack of work from his rivals.

We mourn the death of Pablo Larios, Former Goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team. pic.twitter.com/5ZNFL0pZoE — Legends of Guadalajara (@LeyendasDelGdl) January 31, 2019

Likewise, the man from Morelos was in charge of guarding the team's goal in the Mexico 86 World Cup.

The emblematic Jorge Campos He has never tired of saying that Larios was his greatest idol and teacher.

Javier 'kalimán' Guzmán and Ignacio Calderón in a concentration of the Mexican team.#FootballMemory pic.twitter.com/80tMRRobVH — Soccer Archive (@ArchivoFutboler) March 26, 2019

His quality was so great that he himself Jaime 'Tubo' Gómez He commented upon seeing him play for the first time in a preliminary: “That little boy is going to take my job one day”.

He was also a national team, participating in two Copa América and winning five Citlalis for Best Goalkeeper in the MX League.

Unfortunately, justice was not done because he did not go to any World Cup.

The one trained in America He debuted in 2004, and was also the first Mexican goalkeeper to play in the Old Continent, passing through France, Belgium, Spain and currently in Italy with the Salernitanawhere he is close to being relegated and at the same time obtained the most negative record of his career: a thousand goals conceded.

In any case, the Jalisco native has five World Cups in his career, three as a starter, and would be close to a sixth for Canada-United States-Mexico 2026. His best performance with El Tricolor came in Brazil 2014 with incredible saves.

Likewise, Chuy went to three World Cups, however, he was never able to play in any of them properly, which was a real shame for someone who deserved a chance.

With The Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross won seven titles and received four Golden Balls for the Best Goalkeeper.

The Total He protected Mexico's three posts in 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962 and 1966, in addition to attending the 1948 London Olympic Games.

He was a figure of Lionwhere he was awarded two titles.

For many, El Brody is the best goalkeeper in the history of Mexico, as he was sober, spectacular and very agile between the posts, with good saves, which led him to be a World Cup winner on three occasions, two as a starter, and he was also technical assistant of the Argentinian Ricardo La Volpe in Germany 2006.

He was champion with the Cougars and Blue CrossBesides the Confederations Cup 1999 with Mexico.

The Immortal received five times the Citlali for Best Goalkeeper in the First Division of Mexico and was considered the best third goalkeeper in the world by the IFFHS.