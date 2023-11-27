Unfortunately, there are exceptions, since a very famous case was the discomfort of the fans with Hugo Gonzalezwho was nicknamed ‘Manos Guangas’ and could never please them, leaving on different occasions, apart from there are others who had little participation such as the Argentine Juan Pablo Carrizothe Ecuadorian Alexander Dominguez, Omar ‘Gato’ Ortiz, Juan de Dios Ibarra and Tirzo Carpizoalthough the latter won the CONCACAF Cup Winners’ Cup and he experienced more than a hundred duels when he was in the institution from 1987 to 1992, however, for many he was called the ‘eternal substitute’.

Currently La Pandilla has the Argentine Esteban Andradawho already won one CONCACAF Champions Leaguebut he hopes to make his name bigger, there is also the substitute and youth player Luis Cardenaswho has shown good things when it’s his turn to step up.

Without more or less, here are the ten best goalkeepers in the history of Monterrey.

gabriel cano🇲🇽 (@rayadodecorazon) October 10, 2018

El Potrillo was part of that squad that gave the city of Monterrey the first professional title in soccer and the first promotion.

They managed to reach two league finals, but unfortunately they succumbed in both, in A2004 against Cougars and in A2005 against Toluca.

He was part of the minor teams of the Aztec team when they attended the 1999 U-20 World Cup and the Pan American Games of the same year.

The former goalkeeper, Jesús 'Wama' Contreras, requires our help…

In the defining match of Mexico 86, the goalkeeper put his body on the line when he came out with a couple of injured ribs, but managed to keep the clean sheet in his goal. Later, he gave way to Tirzo Carpizo.

The first goalkeepers who left their mark in Clásicos Regios were: May 13, 1960

Of @Rayados Humberto “Colorado” Gama, lowered his curtain without a goal. And of @TigresOficial Miguel “Cabrito” Rodríguez. That afternoon he conceded two goals but

Rodríguez saved a penalty in that same classic.

Thanks to his impressive saves he earned the nickname Red Spring, being a key player in winning the institution’s second title in the Second Division, in the 1959-60 season, winning promotion.

Ricardo Martínez, one of the most famous nicknames in the history of Mexican soccer, the famous "Fugas"

It was already the twilight of his career and he arrived as a substitute for Juan de Dios Ibarraalthough he remained until 2004, playing more than one hundred matches.

The one born in Mexico City helped win the second Clausura 2003 league title by framing a memorable night by stopping practically everything against the MoreliaIn addition, he was champion of the gold Cup with Mexico in 1998.

In May 2018, the Argentine joined the ranks of Monterrey, exceedingly fulfilling and being a factor in taking the Concachampions 2019, in addition to the MX Cup 2020 and the Apertura 2019.

Between 1992 and 1998, the CONCACAF Cup Winners’ Cup 1993 by beating the Salvadoran club Luis Ángel Firpowhere the Guarani shined with great reflections that helped recover from a disadvantage.

Today marks one year since the departure of José “Pepe” Ledezma.

Archer in the 60s and 70s; “El Chango” played in El Torreon, Jabatos, Rayados and Cruz Azul.

And it was in Monterrey where this great man made an epoch.

…Eternal blessings for our "Chango" Ledezma

It was under the command of the technician Ignacio ‘Gallo’ Jáuregui, who achieved good results, but unfortunately they were never able to award him a title. On several occasions he was called up to the national team, and in the 80s he was a strategist for the royal club.

He debuted in 2005 and left in 2016 after more than 350 commitments, and he was also part of the national team in minor and senior categories.

After his departure, the team had a hard time finding someone trustworthy.