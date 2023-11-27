In its history, Rayados de Monterrey has had many outstanding goalkeepers, some contributed to the promotion to the First Division, while others already made history in the Liga MX after winning national and international titles.
Unfortunately, there are exceptions, since a very famous case was the discomfort of the fans with Hugo Gonzalezwho was nicknamed ‘Manos Guangas’ and could never please them, leaving on different occasions, apart from there are others who had little participation such as the Argentine Juan Pablo Carrizothe Ecuadorian Alexander Dominguez, Omar ‘Gato’ Ortiz, Juan de Dios Ibarra and Tirzo Carpizoalthough the latter won the CONCACAF Cup Winners’ Cup and he experienced more than a hundred duels when he was in the institution from 1987 to 1992, however, for many he was called the ‘eternal substitute’.
Currently La Pandilla has the Argentine Esteban Andradawho already won one CONCACAF Champions Leaguebut he hopes to make his name bigger, there is also the substitute and youth player Luis Cardenaswho has shown good things when it’s his turn to step up.
Without more or less, here are the ten best goalkeepers in the history of Monterrey.
The first goalkeeper who had the honor of being a champion with the club. He was the starter during the 1955-56 season when Rayados was crowned champion of the second division.
El Potrillo was part of that squad that gave the city of Monterrey the first professional title in soccer and the first promotion.
Canterano of the Americabut who managed to become renowned in La Pandilla during his stay from 2004 to 2009 with more than a hundred matches.
They managed to reach two league finals, but unfortunately they succumbed in both, in A2004 against Cougars and in A2005 against Toluca.
He was part of the minor teams of the Aztec team when they attended the 1999 U-20 World Cup and the Pan American Games of the same year.
Wama was the first league champion goalkeeper in the top circuit. He was trained in the Basic Forces of Monterrey at the end of the 70s. From 1985 to 1987 he was the undisputed starter and his contribution was essential to achieving the first First Division title in Mexico 86. In fact he scored a goal from goal to goal at Angeles del Pueblawhile in the grand final of Mexico 86, both in the round trip, he made great saves.
In the defining match of Mexico 86, the goalkeeper put his body on the line when he came out with a couple of injured ribs, but managed to keep the clean sheet in his goal. Later, he gave way to Tirzo Carpizo.
The Colorado arrived from America to compete for a position Potrillo Martínez in First Division. His debut occurred in the 1956-57 season and he remained until 1960-61.
Thanks to his impressive saves he earned the nickname Red Spring, being a key player in winning the institution’s second title in the Second Division, in the 1959-60 season, winning promotion.
He debuted with Puebla then passing through roadrunner, Toluca, Lion and Morelia reaching the Sultana del Norte in 1999 at the request of the Argentine coach Daniel Passarella.
It was already the twilight of his career and he arrived as a substitute for Juan de Dios Ibarraalthough he remained until 2004, playing more than one hundred matches.
The one born in Mexico City helped win the second Clausura 2003 league title by framing a memorable night by stopping practically everything against the MoreliaIn addition, he was champion of the gold Cup with Mexico in 1998.
El Trapito had already made military history with the River Platewas selected nationally Argentina and won applause during his time at Necaxawhere he won the Copa MX.
In May 2018, the Argentine joined the ranks of Monterrey, exceedingly fulfilling and being a factor in taking the Concachampions 2019, in addition to the MX Cup 2020 and the Apertura 2019.
He debuted with Atlético Independientebut he arrived in Mexico in 1989 to wear the colors of Striped Over the course of two years, he spent Queretaro. Despite his brief time at the club, he managed to engrave himself in the hearts of the fans, mainly the older ones who were able to delight in the talent of the well-known Manos Mágicas.
His arrival on Aztec soil happened in 1992. His great qualities earned him recognition as one of the best in the history of the Mexican league. He emerged as an icon of the team and one of the biggest idols.
Between 1992 and 1998, the CONCACAF Cup Winners’ Cup 1993 by beating the Salvadoran club Luis Ángel Firpowhere the Guarani shined with great reflections that helped recover from a disadvantage.
El Chango was in charge of guarding the Monterrey arch in the 70s, becoming an idol.
It was under the command of the technician Ignacio ‘Gallo’ Jáuregui, who achieved good results, but unfortunately they were never able to award him a title. On several occasions he was called up to the national team, and in the 80s he was a strategist for the royal club.
The one with the greatest recognition today. Spider-Man had the glory years of the team that managed to win a large number of titles under the command of Victor Manuel Vucetich. The youth player gave great security to the royal team by putting in the showcase two League titles, one InterLiga and three of the CONCACAF Champions League.
He debuted in 2005 and left in 2016 after more than 350 commitments, and he was also part of the national team in minor and senior categories.
After his departure, the team had a hard time finding someone trustworthy.
