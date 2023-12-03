Club América is one of the most important historical teams and the most successful in Mexican soccer, therefore, throughout its history they have had great soccer players in their ranks in all positions.
One of them, the goalkeeper, has been one where they have almost always had a quality guardian to protect their goal and in the following list we share with you those who, according to our opinion, are the 10 best goalkeepers in the history of the Águilas depending on their football level as well as what they have achieved within the institution.
They nicknamed him “Birdie“and defended the club’s colors between 70 and 74, he was able to be league champion in 70-71 and the Cup in 73-74.
He played with América between 75-76 to 78-79. He was part of the Mexican team and became league champion in 75-76.
He was the first goalkeeper in the history of the Mexican national team in 1923 and with the azulcrema team he won the first consecutive four-time league championship. He was a starter between 1924 and 1928.
Originally from Argentina, he was part of América during two stages: 62-63 and 64-68. Being a starter in the team’s first professional championship in the 65-66 season, after more than 30 years of drought, he also won a Copa MX trophy.
After many years he fulfilled his dream of being part of his friends’ team, he arrived at Nido in 2012 and stayed until 2016. He was part of 189 games and was able to win four trophies: two Liga MX where he was a fundamental part in the championship of the 2013 and two Concachampions.
Before the emergence of ‘Paco Memo‘, Adolfo Rios He was the starter of the Águilas at the peak of his career, he retired in Coapa being a part between 1999 and 2004. He played 199 games and won a Liga MX and a Concacaf Giants Cup.
The Argentine goalkeeper was part of the Águilas between 2017 and 2019, where he was able to play 131 games and in a short time became one of the goalkeepers most loved by the fans, as he was able to win three titles: Liga MX, Copa MX and Campeón de Champions.
The best goalkeeper that has emerged from the basic forces of the Águilas lived through two stages and marked an era in Mexican soccer, as he has been part of the Mexican team from 2006 to date.
For many, the best goalkeeper in the history of Mexican soccer, despite the criticism he has had throughout his career, due to his sporting merits, he has been one of the few goalkeepers who have left his comfort zone and has played in Europe for more than a decade. in four different countries (France, Spain, Belgium and Italy).
Being part of the capital team, in his first stage he was between 2003 and 2011, in the second between 2019 and 2022, in total he played 414 games where he won three titles: a Liga MX, a Campeón de Campeones and a Concachampions.
The former Mexican goalkeeper is the winningest goalkeeper with the azulcrema team, he was part of the institution between 1986 and 1996, the championships in his record are two leagues, two Champion of Champions, three Concachampions and one Inter-American.
Hector Miguel Zelada He was the second goalkeeper of the Argentine team that was world champion in Mexico 86, he was in the Águilas between 1979 and 1987 where he participated in 294 games and was Mexican soccer champion with the Azulcremas on three occasions. For many, the Argentine is the best goalkeeper in the history of the capital team.
