PRUDENCIO CORTÉS Club America 1973 – 1974 pic.twitter.com/xuy5cMAg1V — Diego López E (@diegolopeze_) November 27, 2022

The first Mexican goalkeeper was Ignacio de la Garza. One of the figures of multi-champion America in the 20’s of the last century. Nacho was a goalkeeper with reflexes and a valuable piece in the first Mexican team back in 1923. pic.twitter.com/LXlz8n2B8B — Mexican National Team Uniforms (@UniformesSelec1) December 17, 2022

For many, the best goalkeeper in the history of Mexican soccer, despite the criticism he has had throughout his career, due to his sporting merits, he has been one of the few goalkeepers who have left his comfort zone and has played in Europe for more than a decade. in four different countries (France, Spain, Belgium and Italy).

Being part of the capital team, in his first stage he was between 2003 and 2011, in the second between 2019 and 2022, in total he played 414 games where he won three titles: a Liga MX, a Campeón de Campeones and a Concachampions.