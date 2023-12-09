Along its history, Cougars It has been one of the most fruitful academies in Mexican soccer, producing great goalkeepers, although goalkeepers from other teams have also come and shined brightly in their ranks.
At this time, both Julio González as Gil Alcala They are looking to remain in the history books of UNAM and the Liga MXwaiting to see if they can do it.
Therefore, here we leave you the ten best goalkeepers, ranked, that Universidad Nacional has had in its history.
Although he had to be a substitute for Sergio Bernal for a long time, as well as Alejandro Palacios, the youth squad was also part of a glorious era for university students. In total, the goalkeeper played 81 matches in nine years.
He was part of the team that won the two-time championship in 2004, the 2003-2004 Champion of Champions and the 2009 Clausura, as well as the 2004 Santiago Bernabéu Trophy.
The archer was born in the quarry of the CougarsHowever, despite being at the institution for eight years, he was unable to win any title.
He was part of the national team squad in the 1970 World Cup, but did not play in any duel.
Outside of CU he was awarded four titles with America: a League, a Champion of Champions, both in the 1975-76 season, he also won the 1977 CONCACAF Champions Cup and the 1978 Inter-American Cup, while with El Tricolor he won the 1977 CONCACAF Nations Championship.
After living great years with him Tolucaarrived at Ciudad Universitaria for the Apertura 2020. With the arrival of the three-time World Cup winner, the feline team once again had security under the three posts, helping them fight for the title in the Guard1anes 2020, however, they lost to León.
After two years, he said goodbye to move on to the Braves of Juarez.
The Argentine was the first foreign goalkeeper in the history of the Cougars. He was only there for two seasons between 1974 and 1976. In that short time he won the Cup and Champion of Champions in 1975.
Thanks to the good results, he was one of the great goalkeepers that the capital team had, arriving from the Chivas. He established himself and wrote his name in the history of the club by winning the institution’s first title in the 1976-77 season. He died in 2011 due to a heart attack.
After the withdrawal of Sergio BernalPikolín II assumed the position under the three posts in C2011 until A2016 (with the exception of Clausura 2015 due to an injury, in which he was replaced by Alfredo Saldivar).
His good moments with the Auriazul club led him to be taken into account by the national team, although he was never able to debut. With him in the starting goal, the team won the 2011 Clausura League title.
He emerged from the university quarry, he shone there, but also in other squads, such as the Auriazul club’s staunch rival, the America.
From 1984 to 1990 he defended the feline shield until he became Veracruz for seven years, plus two in Necaxa and five in the Nest.
He was the national team attending the 1997 and 1999 Copa América, in addition to being champion in the 1996 and 1997 USA Cup.
With UNAM he won the 1989 CONCACAF Champions Cup, without forgetting that he received the award five times. Citlali for Best Goalkeeper of the First Division.
One of the youth players of the Auriazul club. He is a university icon who was key to winning the title of the 1980-81 Season.
Her hair marked the seventies decade along with other elements such as Leonardo Cuellar. He was part of the delegation that participated in the 1986 Mexico World Cup, although he was a substitute.
The goalkeeper was harshly criticized in the beginning for some mistakes, but over time he established himself as one of the best under the three posts and the most successful in the institution.
There were three different stages that he lived as an Auriazul, the last being the most successful because he won three titles. Liga MX and a Champion of Champions, which were added to the 1990-91 season trophy. Due to his important feat, number 12 was temporarily retired. It should be noted that he is the element that defended the university jacket the most times.
The iconic goalkeeper is still remembered for his famous uniform colors, but also because he played as a goalkeeper and as a striker.
For many, El Brody is the best goalkeeper in the history of Mexico, as he was sober, spectacular, very agile between the posts and made good saves, which led him to be a World Cup winner three times.
With the team he won the 1990-91 season title and a CONCACAF Champions Cup. He received five times the Citlali for Best Goalkeeper in the First Division of Mexico and was considered the best third goalkeeper in the world by the IFFHS.
