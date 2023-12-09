At this time, both Julio González as Gil Alcala They are looking to remain in the history books of UNAM and the Liga MXwaiting to see if they can do it.

Therefore, here we leave you the ten best goalkeepers, ranked, that Universidad Nacional has had in its history.

He was part of the team that won the two-time championship in 2004, the 2003-2004 Champion of Champions and the 2009 Clausura, as well as the 2004 Santiago Bernabéu Trophy.

He was part of the national team squad in the 1970 World Cup, but did not play in any duel.

Outside of CU he was awarded four titles with America: a League, a Champion of Champions, both in the 1975-76 season, he also won the 1977 CONCACAF Champions Cup and the 1978 Inter-American Cup, while with El Tricolor he won the 1977 CONCACAF Nations Championship.

After two years, he said goodbye to move on to the Braves of Juarez.

His good moments with the Auriazul club led him to be taken into account by the national team, although he was never able to debut. With him in the starting goal, the team won the 2011 Clausura League title.

From 1984 to 1990 he defended the feline shield until he became Veracruz for seven years, plus two in Necaxa and five in the Nest.

He was the national team attending the 1997 and 1999 Copa América, in addition to being champion in the 1996 and 1997 USA Cup.

With UNAM he won the 1989 CONCACAF Champions Cup, without forgetting that he received the award five times. Citlali for Best Goalkeeper of the First Division.

He was part of the World Cup squad in 1986.

Her hair marked the seventies decade along with other elements such as Leonardo Cuellar. He was part of the delegation that participated in the 1986 Mexico World Cup, although he was a substitute.

There were three different stages that he lived as an Auriazul, the last being the most successful because he won three titles. Liga MX and a Champion of Champions, which were added to the 1990-91 season trophy. Due to his important feat, number 12 was temporarily retired. It should be noted that he is the element that defended the university jacket the most times.

For many, El Brody is the best goalkeeper in the history of Mexico, as he was sober, spectacular, very agile between the posts and made good saves, which led him to be a World Cup winner three times.

With the team he won the 1990-91 season title and a CONCACAF Champions Cup. He received five times the Citlali for Best Goalkeeper in the First Division of Mexico and was considered the best third goalkeeper in the world by the IFFHS.