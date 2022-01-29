The Spanish League enjoys an exceptional level under the sticks. Some great goalkeepers are not at their best, but still, every matchday, we can see how the goalkeepers of all the teams give points to their teams.
The Dutch goalkeeper is not higher just because of his physical problems. While he has been available he has been vital in giving Valencia CF points and when he recovers, he will once again prove himself.
The Real Sociedad goalkeeper has emerged as one of the most important in the championship. He has conceded 23 goals this season, but has avoided quite a few more.
It is obvious that Oblak is not well. He is not one of the goalkeepers with the best save ratio, he has also conceded 26 goals this season, but we cannot deny that he is still a real goalkeeper, and that he will recover his level soon.
El Rayo is being one of the revelations of La Liga and their goalkeeper was not going to be less. The Rayista goalkeeper has conceded only 22 goals despite being a recently promoted team, and has a ratio of 2.94 saves per game.
The German is not going through his best moment, but if he recovers the level we will be able to see one of the best goalkeepers in the world again without any doubt, since Ter Stegen has already shown it before.
The Moroccan has missed some games due to the African Cup and injuries, but when he is active he is one of the most important goalkeepers in the championship, capable of saving impossible balls with his stretches. Sevilla is the team with the fewest goals in La Liga, and it is partly thanks to him.
Athletic Club is the team with the second fewest goals scored in the championship and this is largely due to the good work of Unai. The goalkeeper of the Spanish team has a lot of room for improvement, but he is already one of the greats in La Liga.
The veteran Espanyol goalkeeper is the second most saved goalkeeper in the championship with 69, which has allowed Espanyol to be far from the danger zone by not conceding more than 30 goals so far this season.
The Getafe goalkeeper is being vital to get the team out of relegation, because despite the little danger that the azulón team creates, the defensive solidity and the saves by Soria, make a Getafe goal almost a victory. He is the seventh goalkeeper who has made the most stops in the championship, with a total of 50.
The Belgian is the first in the Zamora trophy after having conceded only 20 goals in 22 games. Courtois is being the best goalkeeper in the world with his saves and he deserves this position.
