Cruz Azul has had great goalkeepers
—both national and foreign— in its history. Below we present the most outstanding footballers who have covered the goal of the Celeste Machine.
There is no discussion: the best goalkeeper in the history of Cruz Azul, and one of the best in the history of Mexican soccer, is Miguel Marín. The Argentine goalkeeper won five league titles with the Celeste Machine, a Champion of Champions and a Champions Cup. ‘Gato’ is one of the most talented players to have worn the cement jersey. To this day he is remembered as one of the pillars of this club.
‘Rabbit’ Pérez is one of the most important goalkeepers in the history of the cement club. With this squad he won a Copa MX and the 1997 Winter Tournament and two Concacaf Champions Cups.
‘Chuy’ Corona was the best Cruz Azul goalkeeper of the modern era. With this squad he won two Copa MX, a Mexican Super Cup, a Champion of Champions, a League Super Cup, a Concacaf Champions League, a Leagues Cup and the 2021 Guardianes MX League title, with which he He broke the long streak of 23 years without a title.
‘Cacho’ Alatorre is one of the historical archers of this institution. The goalkeeper won a couple of championships with the light blue team (1968-1969 season and Mexico 70).
Although Pablo Larios Iwasaki could not win the league title with the Maquina Celeste and that he made history in other Mexican soccer clubs, in La Noria he is remembered with great affection. With Cruz Azul he achieved runners-up finishes in the 1986-1987 and 1988-1989 seasons.
Although he was only in the institution for a couple of years, ‘Gringo’ left his indelible mark on the history of Cruz Azul. Scoponi won two Concacaf Champions Cups.
The ‘Bear’ arrived at Cruz Azul to be the successor of the legendary ‘Gato’ Marín in 1981. He only spent two years with the Celeste Machine, but he fulfilled his duties and won the runner-up position in the 1980-1981 season, in addition to being distinguished as the best goalkeeper in this tournament.
Although this goalkeeper is best remembered for his time with Pumas, he also had a brief but notable time at Cruz Azul.
Robert Dante Siboldi is a Tigres legend and is also remembered a lot in Atlas. He played in a tournament with Cruz Azul and this was enough for him to be considered one of the best.
‘Ojitos’ Meza has his name engraved in gold letters in the history of Cruz Azul. Although his most recognized contribution was as technical director of the team, he was part of that generation that won seven titles (five in the league) with the Machine, although he did it from the bench.
