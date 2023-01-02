Although 2022 culminated with Argentina as world champion, the year that ended had much more than just World Cup matches. For this reason we are going to quickly review the best 10 games in this note.
These are the 10 best games of 2022:
This game had everything. The Germans needed to win and hope for a win for Spain against Japan. But date 3 of Group E was a real madness. So much so that for three minutes, the two European teams were eliminated, since Costa Rica won 2 to 1 and Japan was doing its thing against the Spanish, winning by the slightest difference. Finally, the Ticos would lose with a resounding 4 to 2, but Germany would be left out again in the group stage.
A classic of nations that ended with a lot of tension, a penalty that was taken with a few minutes to go before the end of the game and Harry Kane again face to face against Hugo Lloris after having already scored a penalty in this match. Kane would waste it this time and give the French victory before reaching the final.
Some quarterfinals that really had everything, Argentina leading the game, the Netherlands drawing on time, a rather hostile climate due to the previous statements and already quite disputed within the game, special dedications by the Argentine squad, especially of Messi and Otamendi. Goals, disputes, penalties and special dedications, all to relive this moment.
In a sublime game by the android Erling Haaland, a hat-trick for the Norwegian and Phil Foden and a win for those of the citizen team, the reds took a tactical beating in a new classic from the city of Manchester.
Barcelona lost one of the most unusual series in its history, for the Europa League and against a rival that on paper seemed inferior, luckily for the Germans, they would later end up winning the Uefa Europa League.
This Libertadores Cup really left many favorites on the road: for example, Velez Sarfield eliminated River Plate. But really, the game that Paranaense played against Palmeiras was heart-stopping.
In the first leg, Atlético Paranense emerged victorious at home with one less man, but in the second leg it seemed that Palmeiras, who had been left with one less man, was going to advance in the round, until David Terans appeared in the 85th minute to settle the dispute. in a draw.
The last date of the Argentine championship should have been defined in two simultaneous matches, nothing more and nothing less than between 4 of the 5 biggest teams in Argentina. Everything happened in these two games, and even Racing and Boca had the championship in their hands at different times of each game, but after a missed penalty by Enzo Copetti, the trophy would end up being raised by the club from La Ribera.
Real Madrid, once again affirming its leadership and its elimination hierarchy of the Champions League in a wonderful and captivating series to see the PSG of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar again
From disappointment to madness and agonizing celebration, this Champions League semifinal really had everything. We already know the story of Madrid’s crowning glory, but reviewing this match may seem unusual. After losing 4-3 in the city of Manchester, the Bernabéu was the scene of the final act to consecrate a great year for Real Madrid, but nobody expected it to be this way, a 3-1 loss in 90 minutes meant that even the same Real Madrid fans left the stadium almost at the end and missed the goals in the 90th and 91st minute by Rodrygo and in the 95th by Karim Benzema.
Literally the best final in history, during almost the entire game Argentina gave a true demonstration of football and won 2-0. Until after 75 minutes, in the blink of an eye, Kylian Mbappé equalized the game. In the extra time, 10 minutes from the end, Messi made it 3 to 2 for the Argentines with a strange play that seemed not to fit in at all. Again, Mbappé tied the score. In the last play of the game, Emiliano Martínez made an epic save to force penalties, where the Albiceleste won their third World Cup. A final for the heart attack.
