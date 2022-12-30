Bloombergthrough the signature of Jason Schreier, has revealed what are the 10 best games of 2022. The list includes both AAA and indie (as it is good). Let’s immediately see the Top 10, created in no specific order:

Elden Ring

The Case of the Golden Idol

Tactics Ogre Reborn

Triangle strategy

Return to Monkey Island

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Zero

The Quarry

Live A Live

Chained Echoes

God of War Ragnarok

Jason Schreier also mentions other games that must be mentioned, even if they didn’t make it into the Top 10. The journalist talks about Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a strategy game, and Patrick’s Parabox, a puzzle game that we reviewed here. Furthermore, he also mentions Wordle, even though we know that for many it cannot be defined as a video game.

Speaking for example of God of War Ragnarok, Schreier explains: “Four years ago, the reboot of God of War amazed fans, transforming the protagonist of the series, Kratos, from a violent caricature of a cartoon into a real person with serious intimacy issues. This year God of War Ragnarok continued the story, adding everything: more side-quests, more combat options, and a seemingly endless amount of dialogue. It’s a good game, though not as amazing as its predecessor , but is on this list thanks to one character: Richard Schiff, who plays the cruel god Odin. His performance, similar to that of Toby Ziegler, takes this game to the next level.”

Tell us, do you agree with this list?