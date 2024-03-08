The UANL Tigers They have forged their history based on glories of all kinds of nuances. From the moment of their birth with the cup under their arm and everything, through the pain of relegation in 1996, the return, the almost fall in 2009 and their golden era that currently keeps them among the greats of Mexican soccer.
All this is Tigres, with the help, of course, of the players who have filled the club's history with glory. In this article we will remember the ten best full-backs who have played for the Universitario de Nuevo León.
Lalo Rergis played for Tigres between 2003 and 2005, being an important part of that super leadership achieved in the winter of 2003, which ended sadly in the final loss against Tuzos del Pachuca.
And José's nominal position: 'Palmera' Rivas was always the central defender, when required he also shone as a left winger, as he did in the 2015 final, for example, when Tigres beat the Pumas on penalties. from UNAM. Even Rivas scored his charge from the eleven steps.
The most likely thing is that in a few years we will see Jesús Angulo occupying a higher place in this ranking, since he is still very young and has a lot of history left to write with the Tigres team.
Javier Aquino came to Tigres to play as a winger on the left wing, and there, he undoubtedly already enters the top 5. However, in recent years we have also seen him play as a winger, and he has done quite well, because he masters the defensive function wonderfully.
His nominal position is not lateral defense, but rather midfield. However, in a team like Tigres, full of stars, Jesús Dueñas found a way to contribute by also playing in that position. Whether as a left or right winger, as decided by Ricardo: the 'Tuca' Ferretti or Miguel: the 'Piojo' Herrera.
Luis: 'Chaka' Rodríguez filled the right side of the Tigres team with certainties since he arrived at the Auriazul institution. The champion of practically everything he played with the feline team; world finalist in 2022.
The footballer who won the league championship with Monarcas Morelia in 2000, arrived at Tigres in 2003 and remained in the institution until 2009. He won two interleagues with the felina squad and played in two Libertadores Cups. He is not the biggest winner, but he is one of those who showed the greatest dedication during his time with the Tigers.
One more youth player joins the list of full-backs who have shone with the Tigres team. He was champion many times with the Auriazul squad and is still fondly remembered. The fans consider that they were able to enjoy it a little more, due to the age at which he ended his career with the Tigres team.
What Jorge Torres Nilo offered to the left back of the Tigres team, you simply don't find anywhere. He was a strong defender who ensured respect for the feline cause, and although he was not exactly characterized by his contributions in the attack, the cross he sent to Héctor Mancilla in the 2011 final was a gesture that fans still remember today. and they sigh.
He promoted with the team in 1973 and a couple of years later he was part of the first champion of Nuevo León, after Tigres defeated the Águilas del América in the Cup final. He was also a key player in obtaining the first two league titles, against Pumas and Atlante respectively.
#fullbacks #Tigers #history #ranked
Leave a Reply