In the world of football there is a theory that states the following: offenses win games, but it is defenses that truly win championships. That is why it is very important that clubs try to have high-ranking players in this area of the pitch, and the Monterrey Soccer Club has not been the exception.
Since the title achieved in 1986, when they defeated Tampico Madero and made their first Olympic return in history, until the unforgettable winter of 2019 when they won the fifth star at the Azteca stadium, Rayados has had brilliant elements in defensive positions, being the lateral one of the most prominent positions.
His participation in the defensive defense of Rayados, in that unforgettable 2003 Clausura tournament, was fundamental for the Monterrey Soccer Club to become champion of Mexican soccer, thus achieving its second league title.
Like Paulo César Chávez, Elliott Huitrón was an important part of the lower zone of the team that ended more than ten years of drought without a championship, after beating Monarcas Morelia in the final. Elliot Huitrón was born as a footballer in Rayados.
The recently retired Miguel Layún left great memories during his time at the Monterrey Soccer Club. He won the 2019 Liga MX Apertura tournament and also won the 2020 CONCACAF.
The second youth player that appears on this list is the Monterrey native Severo Meza. Pilar in obtaining the 2009 and 2010 Liga MX titles; also being part of some international achievements with the club where he was born.
The Colombian soccer player arrived at Monterrey as part of a Colombian fever of which no one is left. His great quality has even made him one of the leaders of the institution. He is the champion of practically everything he has played with Monterrey.
And although the Ecuadorian Walter Ayovi also collaborated as a midfielder, he also gave great performances playing as a winger for the striped team. An unrepeatable mix of strength and quality.
Although many fans never felt completely convinced with the actions of Leonel Vangioni, the 'Piry', at his high points, was simply an incomparable footballer who filled the Gang with joy. As an example, what they achieved in the winter of 2019, when they beat the Águilas del América in the final.
Jesús Gallardo has been the undisputed starter on the side of the Monterrey Football Club for many years. The champion of practically everything he played with the Rayados; starter in the Mexican Soccer Team
The 'Turbo' Muñoz was part of that Rayados that won the first league title for the institution, in that distant 1986. His determination, dedication, talent and brilliance when defending, place him as the second best full-back in the history of the gang.
Undisputed starter in perhaps one of the best Mexican National Teams of all time: Germany 2006, directed by Ricardo Antonio La Volpe. Liga MX champion with Rayados in 2010 and two-time CONCACAF champion in 2011 and 2012. What Ricardo Osorio achieved on the right wing of the Rayados, no other footballer has been able to emulate.
