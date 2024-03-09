Did you know? 🧐

Today's DT @Club_Queretaro He will face the team that saw him debut.

Héctor Altamirano appeared as a professional on September 17, 1997 with Cruz Azul in a match against Puebla.#Day4 ➡️ #Guard1anes2021 ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/mtSU0ZBQLV

— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) January 30, 2021