The Cruz Azul Soccer Club is one of the best teams in Mexican soccer and also one of the most winning, throughout its history they have won nine First Division championships and countless great soccer players have passed through their club.
On this occasion we want to name 10 of the best full-backs that the celestial team has had in its squad.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
He 'Pity'He trained and debuted in the Machine, although he was a youth player for the celestial institution, he was only in the 1997 Winter Tournament where he had to be part of the championship on that occasion and only played six games as a celestial.
However, he had a great sporting career in Mexican soccer, standing out above all in Santos Laguna and becoming considered by the Mexican team.
He 'Shaggy'He spent the last three years of his career in the Machine, playing 68 games as a right and left back, being part of the Liga MX champion team, Champion of Champions and League Super Cup.
The multifunctional Peruvian midfielder was not a winger nominally, but Juan Reynoso I used him on many occasions as a left or right winger, being part of the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 Liga MX championship, in three years at the club he was also part of a Supercopa MX, Campeón de Campeones and Leagues Cup.
Since his arrival at the club he was the starter on the left side, the experienced Mexican was a fundamental part of the achievement of the Guard1anes Clausura 2021, but injuries made him leave the team, although he left his indelible mark thanks to his leadership and determination every time he played. He wore the light blue shirt.
The multifunctional midfielder can be considered a full-back, since in the Machine he has played on both sides on many occasions, he is a wild card like few others who can perform in any position where he is required between the defense and midfield, an all-rounder who has undoubtedly He left very satisfactory memories as a winger in the celestial institution.
The multifunctional Paraguayan defender became a historic figure for the institution, although his departure from the club was not on the best terms. The defender, as well as a good center back, also played many games as a right back, especially in winning the Guard1anes Clausura title. 2021 when Juan Reynoso I put him as the main one on the right wing. Without a doubt, he can be considered one of the best full-backs in the club's history.
He stood out greatly with the light blue shirt between 1993 and 2000, where he would obtain most of the successes of his career, including a League championship, a Cup and two Champions Cups.
His main position is central, but he played many games as a full-back on both sides, he is the player with the most games played for Cruz Azul with 655 appearances in 17 years at the club and he has been part of the teams that won a League, two Cups, a Super Cup, a Champion of Champions, a League Super Cup and, internationally, a Champions League.
'Nacho'He is considered one of the best Mexican full-backs in history, with the cement team he played his entire career, 18 seasons in total and was part of four Liga MX championships and a Champion of Champions between 1972 and 1990.
The light blue youth player played for the club between 1966 and 1974, he played as a left back and is the fifth most successful Mexican soccer player in history, winning a total of 16 official titles in his career. As a celestial he won 11 titles: five leagues, one Cup, two Champion of Champions and three Concachampions.
#fullbacks #history #Cruz #Azul #ranked
Leave a Reply