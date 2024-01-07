Now, although the first job of a full-back is to defend the zone, there are some who have no problem going out to attack, covering both functions well.

Therefore, here we leave you the ten best full-backs in the club's history:

MOURNING ⚫️😔

Chivas loses an idol… José Gutiérrez, the famous Pelón, died. Info: https://t.co/kejXei21wR pic.twitter.com/sAZ7UFZJCU — SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) March 29, 2017

He was a scion of Jose Gutierrezformer player of the Rebaño in the 40s, and rarely missed a game, since he was the coach's trusted man Alberto Guerra.

He had the time of 'lean cows' when they did not win titles and in the 1986-87 season he was part of winning the title.

El Pelón Segundo only defended the red and white colors in his professional career.

Don Gregorio and Rafaél Orozco were the pioneers of making Chivas what it is today. They decided to Mexicanize the team, and call it GUADALAJARA in honor of the city. They met at Doña Nicolaza Sáinz's house and decided. They boast the first Cup won by Club Unión. pic.twitter.com/ewZbegijU4 — 🇦🇹 El Chupes 🇦🇹 (@ChivasHincha) October 23, 2023

He was a specialist in taking balls away from rivals. He went through all the team's categories until making his debut with the majors. Under the command of the Hungarian coach Arpad Fékete He wore the captain's badge.

They could not win the title as they were runners-up in the League in the 1951-52 season and runners-up in the 1947-48 and 1950-51 Mexico Cups.

From being a classic winger with a lot of arrival in the area, he began to take over the right side as a defender. As soon as he lost the ball he recovered it, and he also had great speed, helping to win the title of the 1986-87 season.

The left back gave security to the team in that area, performing correctly when he went forward, adding two Cups to his record, one Super Cup and one Liga MXwithout forgetting the Concachampions.

Unfortunately, he was unfairly separated until he returned to the Pachuca at the Closing 2019.

In it Necaxa He stood out for his skill and talent for counterattacking, which made him one of the favorites of hydro-warm fans, reason enough to be signed by Chivasbeing champion in his first tournament as a rojiblanco.

The right back was only in the fold for one year, but it was enough to leave a good image with 80 duels and four goals.

Ramoncito always stood out for having a magical left foot, with which he managed to score from free kicks to penalties.

The one born in La Piedad arrived at the club in 1999 and for a decade defended the colors with a big heart. With all his professionalism, he became a symbol of the institution.

The Eternal Captain played as a winger, midfielder and winger. In any of these positions he shone and always exceeded his expectations.

🇲🇽 The legacy of Don Arturo 'Curita' Chaires 🏆 5 Leagues

🏆 2 Cups

🏆 1 Concacaf

🏆 4 Champion of Champions ONLY A SHIELD IN THE HEART 🇫🇷❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/07CT0sDeaW — CHIVAS (@Chivas) June 19, 2020

He was nicknamed El Curita for his vocation to the priesthood, which lasted two years before being signed by Guadalajara. He was described as a defender with great character and strength, but at the same time with class to touch the ball, apart from being impassable.

Today We Remember José Villegas Tavares

(El Jamaicon Villegas) a legend of @Chivas that no one deletes it. 🏃💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/thTdEHB9yb — LDC 5 (@LosDeChivas5) June 24, 2016

The red and white won eight titles with the Flock and was part of the squad for the 1958 and 1962 World Cups.

With The Mercy He played as a midfielder, but upon arriving with the Guadalajara team he played as a full-back from 1952 to 1972, being classified as a strong defender, with character and irreplaceable.

He is one of the last great legends of the Sacred Flock, since he emerged from the Basic Forces, consecrated himself, went to Europe, where he triumphed and returned to the fold to add more titles.

The Olympic medalist was part of the last title won by the Guadalajara club in the Clausura 2017, and also won two MX Cupsthe MX Super Cup and the CONCACAF Champions League 2018, fulfilling his great dream of winning something with the team he loves.

Players who arrived as reinforcements and made history in @ChivasRamón Ramírez Ceceña is one of the unforgettable ones and one of those who made the best connection with the Rojiblanca fans!!!

🔵⚽🔴 pic.twitter.com/5RpwII6gFR — Juan Carlos Moreno “El Pastor” (@jcm_elpastor) July 15, 2020

In the 90s he was in charge of the left back, but he also suited himself as a midfielder and midfielder, although the man who thought of putting him as a winger was Miguel Mejía Barónbeing a great success on the part of the technician.

He enjoyed exquisite technique, a privileged left foot and speed that made him stand out in Santos Laguna and Chivas. In 1994, his arrival at Guadalajara was confirmed, having great acceptance by his followers to the point of becoming a figure and then a legend, in addition to winning a title in 1997 in the so-called “Super Chivas”.

Another national team that joined the United States 1994 and France 1998, although it participated in more than 15 international tournaments.

The man from Nayarit played on the left wing either as a winger or as a midfielder and even as a striker.