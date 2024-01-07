The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara They are one of the most prestigious institutions in Mexican soccer. Throughout their history they have had emblematic players who have helped them win titles, leaving their indelible mark.
Now, although the first job of a full-back is to defend the zone, there are some who have no problem going out to attack, covering both functions well.
Therefore, here we leave you the ten best full-backs in the club's history:
El Pelón was always loyal to Guadalajara and no one was heartbroken like him. Strength, marking and great mid-range shooting were some of the left back's main virtues.
He was a scion of Jose Gutierrezformer player of the Rebaño in the 40s, and rarely missed a game, since he was the coach's trusted man Alberto Guerra.
He had the time of 'lean cows' when they did not win titles and in the 1986-87 season he was part of winning the title.
El Pelón Segundo only defended the red and white colors in his professional career.
Nicknamed as The Rafleshe alternated as a central defender and left back, although his good handling on the field of play allowed him to play in any position behind the midfield.
He was a specialist in taking balls away from rivals. He went through all the team's categories until making his debut with the majors. Under the command of the Hungarian coach Arpad Fékete He wore the captain's badge.
They could not win the title as they were runners-up in the League in the 1951-52 season and runners-up in the 1947-48 and 1950-51 Mexico Cups.
Upon his arrival, not much was expected because he was not a star, but the then coach Diego Mercado He found in him a talent that had not yet been exploited, starting an outstanding career as a right back, one of the best in Mexico in his time, although the national team did not do him justice.
From being a classic winger with a lot of arrival in the area, he began to take over the right side as a defender. As soon as he lost the ball he recovered it, and he also had great speed, helping to win the title of the 1986-87 season.
After having triumphed with LionAris was signed by Guadalajara in 2015, being part of that squad led by the Argentine Matias Almeyda who raised a good number of trophies.
The left back gave security to the team in that area, performing correctly when he went forward, adding two Cups to his record, one Super Cup and one Liga MXwithout forgetting the Concachampions.
Unfortunately, he was unfairly separated until he returned to the Pachuca at the Closing 2019.
Without as many spotlights as other of his teammates, but the one born in Mexico City was always constant and accomplished, leaving a pleasant memory in the fans, being part of the eleventh title in 2006.
In it Necaxa He stood out for his skill and talent for counterattacking, which made him one of the favorites of hydro-warm fans, reason enough to be signed by Chivasbeing champion in his first tournament as a rojiblanco.
The right back was only in the fold for one year, but it was enough to leave a good image with 80 duels and four goals.
He simply occupies the third place in most appearances with the team, having seen action in 456 both national and international duels, and he is also the eighth highest scorer with 80 goals.
Ramoncito always stood out for having a magical left foot, with which he managed to score from free kicks to penalties.
The one born in La Piedad arrived at the club in 1999 and for a decade defended the colors with a big heart. With all his professionalism, he became a symbol of the institution.
The Eternal Captain played as a winger, midfielder and winger. In any of these positions he shone and always exceeded his expectations.
Part of 'Very champion', captain during the era of glory and fundamental since his debut in 1960, apart from being totally faithful to the red and white colors since he only defended said institution, deciding to end his career when he was transferred as a transfer. He also attended the World Cups in Chile 1962 and England 1966.
He was nicknamed El Curita for his vocation to the priesthood, which lasted two years before being signed by Guadalajara. He was described as a defender with great character and strength, but at the same time with class to touch the ball, apart from being impassable.
Strong defense with a quality never seen before. Such was the level of Jamaicawho was the only defender of his time who could stop the talented Brazilian Garrinchaconsidered one of the best wingers in history.
The red and white won eight titles with the Flock and was part of the squad for the 1958 and 1962 World Cups.
With The Mercy He played as a midfielder, but upon arriving with the Guadalajara team he played as a full-back from 1952 to 1972, being classified as a strong defender, with character and irreplaceable.
The one from Ocotlán managed to make the leap to Europe after a great World Cup in Germany 2006. Despite starting his career late at the age of 21, the one trained in Green Valley convinced the Argentine coach Ricardo La Volpe to be part of the national team and although he started as a center back, he made the left wing his own for a long time, but later he also began to occupy the holding position.
He is one of the last great legends of the Sacred Flock, since he emerged from the Basic Forces, consecrated himself, went to Europe, where he triumphed and returned to the fold to add more titles.
The Olympic medalist was part of the last title won by the Guadalajara club in the Clausura 2017, and also won two MX Cupsthe MX Super Cup and the CONCACAF Champions League 2018, fulfilling his great dream of winning something with the team he loves.
For many, the best full-back in the history of Mexican soccer and one of the best players in general the country has ever had.
In the 90s he was in charge of the left back, but he also suited himself as a midfielder and midfielder, although the man who thought of putting him as a winger was Miguel Mejía Barónbeing a great success on the part of the technician.
He enjoyed exquisite technique, a privileged left foot and speed that made him stand out in Santos Laguna and Chivas. In 1994, his arrival at Guadalajara was confirmed, having great acceptance by his followers to the point of becoming a figure and then a legend, in addition to winning a title in 1997 in the so-called “Super Chivas”.
Another national team that joined the United States 1994 and France 1998, although it participated in more than 15 international tournaments.
The man from Nayarit played on the left wing either as a winger or as a midfielder and even as a striker.
Other notable sides are the youth players Jesus 'Chapito' Sanchez, Omar Esparza, Miguel Ponce and Alejandro Mayorga.
