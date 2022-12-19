For a few years now, Chivas has lacked highly effective forwards, which is why it has been difficult for them to stand out in Liga MX. Because of this, the team is focused on bringing a new web breaker to their ranks, with talk of Daniel Rios, Brandon Vazquez, Martin Barraganamong others, even though in their ranks they have Jose Juan Macias, Santiago Ormeno, Ronaldo Cisneros, Angel Zaldivar, jose gonzalez, Sebastian Martinez, louis bridge and others, but they have not been able to get someone to shine like the homegrown players did Salvador Reyes, omar bravo, yayo of the tower, Pablo Gonzalez, Max Prieto, Tomas Balcazar, Crescencio Gutierrez, javier valdivia, Ignacio Vazquez Y Javier Hernandez.
Here are the ten best forwards that the Flock has signed in its history:
One of the last great scorers that the club from Guadalajara had in its ranks was the auriazul youth squad player, who had to experience one of the worst stages when they were fighting strongly for relegation, however, he stood out, shouldered the team and won the affection of all the fans, although unfortunately he had to give up football because he could not look good after three operations on his left knee.
The national team arrived at the club in the 2012 Apertura, coming from Monarchs Moreliaremaining three years to accumulate 23 goals in 57 matches.
The Tamaulipas was the last scoring champion that the Sacred Flock had and was part of the last title of MX League achieved in 2017, as well as the CONCACAF Champions League.
He was decorated top scorer in the Apertura 2019 with twelve scores, a title he shared with the Argentine Mauro Quiroga of Necaxa. It was brought from the Olympiacos from Greece for a transaction of 18 million dollars, being at that time the most expensive transfer in the history of the MX League. Already in 2019 he left for the Sporting Kansas City by not reaching an agreement with the board.
The famous Chalet began his journey with Prayed from Jalisco in 1953, however, his best stage was lived with Guadalajara, where he spent most of his career. He managed to win six League titles, consecrating himself at the time of champion with the number 9 and being the eternal companion of Chava Reyes in the front.
He got 59 goals before leaving for Nuevo León.
The bofo He wasn’t exactly a center forward, but he always played behind the attacking figures, still being one of the club’s top scorers, at least in the Top 20.
The rojiblanco idol who lifted title number eleven, and who was formed in the youth academy UAG Tecosscored 59 points, having come into the fold in 2004 after having successes with Morelia Y Pachuca.
The unforgettable Worm started his career with tigers in the 1991-92 season, arriving at the Guadalajara team in the 1995-96 campaign, being an important part of the League title won in Summer 97, where he scored four times in the final against Bulls Neza.
In Winter 98 he was signed by the atlanteanbut not before having added 43 pirulos in only 50 games.
The Dumbofigure of LionHe also had his stage as a rojiblanco. He rose up in the ranks of the atlanteanwas a three-time scoring champion with the Panzas Verdes, helped the Atlas to be champion and again he was top scorer with the Prayed until it came to Chivaswhere he contributed 22 goals and then went to Los Angeles, California.
His professional debut was with pietywhere he was a scoring champion, being brought to Guadalajara in 1971, being at that moment the first player to be bought from another institution in more than ten years.
He was the team’s biggest network breaker in the 1971-72 and 1972-73 seasons with nine and ten goals, respectively.
The striker was signed for the Clausura 2006 after having been at that time the highest scorer in the history of the Pachucaclub that formed him.
He helped in the conquest of the 2006 Apertura title by being a luxury change, accumulating 24 goals in 115 duels before leaving for the Toluca.
The Guanajuato striker made his debut with Monterey in 1967, later going through New Lion Y veracruz until you get to Chivas in 1975, playing five years.
In those five years he was the team’s best scorer for the 1975-76 and 1977-78 seasons, scoring eleven and ten scores.
El Niño Artillero had already triumphed in cougars, Atletico Madrid, America Y Mexican teamarriving to Chivas in 1998 to provide 20 goals in 56 duels, spending only one campaign because he went to Monarchs Morelia. During their time with the team they reached the grand finale of Winter 98, which they lost to Necaxa.
Special mention for Daniel Guzman, Octavio Muciño, edward cisneros Y Emilio Morahomegrown players black lions, Blue Cross, veracruz Y Moreliarespectively.
