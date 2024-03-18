Unfortunately, some talented people were discarded, such as Carlos candle, Horacio Casarin, Enrique Borja, Oribe Peralta, Octavio Mucino and Luis Flores.

Here we leave you the ten best forwards in the history of the Tricolorranked:

The one trained in Barcelona He scored 19 goals in 106 appearances with El Tricolor, winning three Gold Cups and attending three World Cups and two Confederations Cups, without forgetting that he was U-17 world champion in Peru 2005.

The burly net-breaker attended two World Cups, a Confederations Cup and a Copa América.

In any case, El Petapichichi is the ninth top scorer for Tricolor with 29 goals in 58 games.

Another of his great moments was when he finished as top scorer in the 1995 Copa América in Uruguay.

His good conditions, which he demonstrated with Cougarsthey took him to military service in Spanish football with the Atletico Madrid and the Real society.

Chava Reyes with the Mexican team in 1961 pic.twitter.com/bsxZa5MQnf — Mexican National Team Uniforms (@UniformesSelec1) January 23, 2022

El Melón attended three World Cups, in which El Tricolor always finished in the first phase.

Although he is another of the distinguished netbreakers who made a long career in Europe by passing through the Manchester United, real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevillethe youth squad Chivas He was not as decisive in important matches, receiving criticism that most of his goals were in friendly matches.

The man from Guadalajara attended three World Cups, scoring two goals in South Africa 2010, one in Brazil 2014 and another in Russia 2018.

Before the Chicharitothe figure of Santos Laguna He held the record of top scorer for a long time with 46 goals in 89 matches.

The forward also went to the 2006 World Cup, while in Mexico's outstanding performance in the 2005 Confederations Cup, where they finished third, he contributed three goals, without forgetting that he fulfilled his dream of playing in Europe by being signed by the Bolton Wanderers from England.

The current TikToker was a two-time Gold Cup champion, contributing goals, he scored three goals in the 1999 Copa América when he came third, and in the 97 Copa América he scored six goals in the same number of matches to be third as well.

Golden Boot in the Copa América 97 and the Gold Cup 98, in addition to Bronze Boot in France 98.

Despite not being exactly a center forward, the current governor of Morelos is the Tricolor's third top scorer with 38 goals in 119 games.

The Idol of Americanism attended three World Cups, scoring in all of them. He was champion of the 1999 Confederations Cup, winning the Silver Ball and the Golden Boot with his six goals.

He was third place three times with Mexico in the Copa América in 1997, 1999 and 2007, while winning two Gold Cups in 1996 and 1998.