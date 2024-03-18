Over time, Mexico has produced very few forwards, in part due to intense competition with foreigners for the position within the Liga MXhowever, the Mexican team It has come to count on good net breakers that brought a lot of joy in World Cups and other international competitions.
Unfortunately, some talented people were discarded, such as Carlos candle, Horacio Casarin, Enrique Borja, Oribe Peralta, Octavio Mucino and Luis Flores.
Here we leave you the ten best forwards in the history of the Tricolorranked:
It is true that he fell far short of expectations and that his last calls with the national team, including attendance at Russia 2018, were already for sponsorship issues. However, in his prime, the son of Zizinho He had great qualities on the field of play, especially his dribbling and ball control, making it clear in that unforgettable goal against USA in the 2011 Gold Cup.
The one trained in Barcelona He scored 19 goals in 106 appearances with El Tricolor, winning three Gold Cups and attending three World Cups and two Confederations Cups, without forgetting that he was U-17 world champion in Peru 2005.
The Son of the Lone Wolf was a born goalscorer who had a great stride and an excellent header. The one of Brazilian descent and top scorer in the history of the America club He scored 30 goals, and until today he has been the only one to score seven goals with El Tricolor in a single game when they beat Martinique in the 1993 Gold Cup.
For a time, El Grandete de Cerro Azul was the highest scorer in the history of the national team with 34 goals in 90 games. His most notable characteristic was his header, and he was also part of big teams like America and Blue Crosshe even managed to develop his football in Europe with the Standard Liège from Belgium.
The burly net-breaker attended two World Cups, a Confederations Cup and a Copa América.
Yes it's true. El Macho may be the best forward that Mexican soccer has had in all of history because of what he did in Cougars, America, real Madrid and Atletico MadridHowever, with the national team it was always a duty, without forgetting that episode where he refused to enter to take the penalty shootout in the 94 World Cup against Bulgaria in the round of 16.
In any case, El Petapichichi is the ninth top scorer for Tricolor with 29 goals in 58 games.
tied with Hugo Sanchez in goals scored with the national team, although El Niño Artillero achieved them after 77 games, the most remembered being those scored in the 94 World Cup against the United States. Ireland.
Another of his great moments was when he finished as top scorer in the 1995 Copa América in Uruguay.
His good conditions, which he demonstrated with Cougarsthey took him to military service in Spanish football with the Atletico Madrid and the Real society.
The vast majority no longer had to see the great figure of the champion of ChivasHowever, it is known for its great quality. Chava is far away in the national team's scoring table, being in 18th place with 14 goals in 49 games, however, it must be remembered that he had to row against the current at a time when Mexico did not stand out in soccer.
El Melón attended three World Cups, in which El Tricolor always finished in the first phase.
At the moment, Chicharito He remains the best scorer in the history of the team with his 52 goals in 109 matches, a figure that will not be able to improve because although he remains active, it will be difficult for him to wear the green jacket again.
Although he is another of the distinguished netbreakers who made a long career in Europe by passing through the Manchester United, real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevillethe youth squad Chivas He was not as decisive in important matches, receiving criticism that most of his goals were in friendly matches.
The man from Guadalajara attended three World Cups, scoring two goals in South Africa 2010, one in Brazil 2014 and another in Russia 2018.
Just like others on the list, El Zorro del Desierto had a great header, the clearest example was that unforgettable goal against Italy in the 2002 World Cup by beating two of the best in history, Paolo Maldini and Gianluigi Buffon.
Before the Chicharitothe figure of Santos Laguna He held the record of top scorer for a long time with 46 goals in 89 matches.
The forward also went to the 2006 World Cup, while in Mexico's outstanding performance in the 2005 Confederations Cup, where they finished third, he contributed three goals, without forgetting that he fulfilled his dream of playing in Europe by being signed by the Bolton Wanderers from England.
To this day, El Matador is well remembered for his great scoring nose and his long blonde hair, which made many dream in France 98 when he scored four goals in four games, although he let go what for many was the winning goal. the victory over Germany in the round of 16.
The current TikToker was a two-time Gold Cup champion, contributing goals, he scored three goals in the 1999 Copa América when he came third, and in the 97 Copa América he scored six goals in the same number of matches to be third as well.
Golden Boot in the Copa América 97 and the Gold Cup 98, in addition to Bronze Boot in France 98.
For the vast majority, El Cuau was the great heart of the Mexican team for a long time, since he took the team to man, he had the gallantry to face any rival without hesitation and best of all, he had a connection with goals and assists. .
Despite not being exactly a center forward, the current governor of Morelos is the Tricolor's third top scorer with 38 goals in 119 games.
The Idol of Americanism attended three World Cups, scoring in all of them. He was champion of the 1999 Confederations Cup, winning the Silver Ball and the Golden Boot with his six goals.
He was third place three times with Mexico in the Copa América in 1997, 1999 and 2007, while winning two Gold Cups in 1996 and 1998.
