Despite his brief time as a sky blue, he was one of the most dangerous and lethal forwards in Mexican football at his time.

The globetrotter of world football arrived with the light blue in Summer 2002 and surprised by scoring 19 goals in a total of 18 games played that season. He was in two more tournaments and in total scored 34 times, in 39 league matches.

From his debut to his departure to the Old Continent with the Feyenoord from the Netherlands, was part of 105 games, scored 21 goals and gave 11 assists.

With the cement workers' shirt, Palencia He scored a total of 105 goals, won one championship and two Concacaf Champions Cup. Similarly, Paco He was an important piece in Azul's runners-up finish in the 2001 Copa Libertadores.

On a day like today, 05/14/1950, Hidalgo Octavio Muciño Valdés, legend of #Blue Cross Since he was a child they called him “El Centavo” because of his short stature, he trained in the CruzAzul youth team and was a figure in the 1971-72 title with 2 goals against América.#Glories#Legends pic.twitter.com/S9X8Z4fxat — Alfredo Cevada (@cevadaalfredo) May 14, 2022