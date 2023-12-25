The Cruz Azul Football Club has had countless great forwards in its ranks throughout its history who have forged its extraordinary history where they have won many titles, especially the nine in Liga MX.
For this reason, in the following list we name ten of the best forwards who have gone through its history who have contributed individually and collectively to the institution.
It is true that he had a fleeting step in Mexican soccer,'Fought'He scored 21 goals in just 33 games played in 2004, the only year in which he was present with the Machine.
Despite his brief time as a sky blue, he was one of the most dangerous and lethal forwards in Mexican football at his time.
He 'Crazy'He has been one of the best scorers to have come through the ranks of the cement team.
The globetrotter of world football arrived with the light blue in Summer 2002 and surprised by scoring 19 goals in a total of 18 games played that season. He was in two more tournaments and in total scored 34 times, in 39 league matches.
He 'Chelito'He played five years with the La Noria team and it was enough to become one of the club's leading and most beloved footballers of the time. Slim He managed to score 61 scores and his performance took him to Europe.
A youth player with a deep love for light blue colors, the son of the historic Chaco Giménez was part of the team that won the ninth Liga MX title.
From his debut to his departure to the Old Continent with the Feyenoord from the Netherlands, was part of 105 games, scored 21 goals and gave 11 assists.
The Uruguayan striker was a fundamental part of achieving the cement team's ninth star. During his time with the Machine he played 108 games, scored 50 goals and gave 12 assists. He won a scoring title and was key in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 title.
Emerging from the celestial quarry, he is one of the best forwards to have passed through the club. His good performances with the La Noria team led him to European football.
With the cement workers' shirt, Palencia He scored a total of 105 goals, won one championship and two Concacaf Champions Cup. Similarly, Paco He was an important piece in Azul's runners-up finish in the 2001 Copa Libertadores.
He formed in the team and debuted in 1969 until his departure in 1973, however, he had enough time to win the league three times and Concacaf twice.
Eladio Vera, originally from Paraguay, is one of the club's historic players. With the Machine, the Guaraní was league champion three times and also raised a Champion of Champions trophy. With 80 goals, he is the team's fifth best scorer and the top foreign net breaker in history.
He won five league titles and one Champion of Champions, between 1971 and 1980. He also scored a total of 133 goals with the Cruz Azul shirt, which places him as the second top scorer in the club's history.
He is the best forward in the history of Cruz Azul and one of the greatest idols of the celestial fans. He is the player with the most goals in the club's history, with 196. As if that were not enough, he is one of the top net-breakers in Liga MX with 294 scores.
