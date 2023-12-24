Without further ado, we leave you the ten best forwards in the history of Guadalajara:

He debuted with Lion in the 70s and after his great campaigns he arrived in the fold for the 1984-85 season. He had two assists in the grand final of the 1986-87 season against Blue Cross.

FLOCK GENERATOR! 🇲🇽👍 Adolfo Bautista was an offensive leader of @Chivas for much of the past decade; His ability and goals helped the red and white squad win the Tournament title #Opening2006 in the #LigaBBVAMX#GloriasMX#FeelYourLiga pic.twitter.com/r4nkegpHTm — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) June 24, 2020

In 2004 he arrived at Guadalajara where he played in two finals, the first was lost against Cougars and the second in front of Toluca It was won by scoring the goal that would give them the title in 2006.

In 2007 he had a problem with El Chepo de la Torreand was transferred to Jaguarsbut he would arrive again on December 15, 2009, being one of the last idols.

Great vision of the game and talented at centering, without forgetting his ball striking. He never went unnoticed. He managed to go to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and managed to guide the Flock to the final of the Libertadores Cup.

In the line of #CaminoAlFutbolEduardo 'El Yayo' de la Torre, celebrating the 114 years of the #Chivas. It is impossible not to talk about the Torre Family, when remembering the history of the #Guadalajara. live on #TuneIn, #iHeardRadio and https://t.co/W4FiT23gVh pic.twitter.com/RMq2lwyqNk — 🟣Alberto Pérez Landa. (@betoperezlanda) May 9, 2020

Precisely before Omar Bravo, the man from Guadalajara had been the institution's last great scorer. His specialty was headers, and he also had a powerful and precise right-footed shot.

It always appeared in Classics in view of America and Atlas and in his ten years defending the red and white jersey he scored 90 goals, which made him the second top scorer in the club's history at that time.

He became the successor of Crescencio GutierrezIn addition, he was selected on several occasions and the national scorer in Mexico 1970.

He was the Flock's top scorer in six seasons of the 1960s, five of them consecutively.

Today we fondly remember Raúl 'Pina' Arellano, gunner from the Campeonísimo era and Rojiblanca legend 🙌🇦🇹🏆 RIP pic.twitter.com/D9mBiWjC5W — CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 28, 2018

The Pineapple He was recognized for his short kick and easy dribble, and he also scored goals in all his campaigns with the Flock, being part of the emblematic offense of the 50s and 60s when he played as a left winger. He was part of the 1954 Swiss World Cup.

Félix birthday to a legend like “Mellone” Gutierrez, a story full of memories @Chivas pic.twitter.com/aigwoSibaY — Chivas Memories (@ChivasMemories) October 26, 2016

In the end, he scored 96 goals in his twelve-season career in the First Division, 72 of them with the red and white jersey.

Since 1961 no player Chivas had managed to win the scoring title and the forward achieved it in the Clausura 2007. Already in September 2015 he surpassed the scoring mark of Kings by scoring his 123rd goal in the League and reaching 155 goals in all competitions. His final quota was 160 scores.

Bravo won a League, a Copa MX and a Supercopa MX, and was a World Cup winner in 2006.

The extreme midfielder can boast not only of his achievements with the team from Guadalajara but also that he was called up to three World Cups, scoring Czechoslovakia and also marked Brazil in it Maracana Stadiumbeing the first victory of the Aztecs over the South Americans.

Although there are those who have records, there are forwards who contributed a large number of titles like the man from Guadalajara did.

36 years after his death we remember Héctor Hernández Garcia. 1 more of the heroes who brought glory to Chivas pic.twitter.com/9pDryvwXkm — SUPER CHIVAS (@pablohernmonte1) June 15, 2016

He achieved six championship titles belonging to the “Very champion” wearing the number '9' being the duo of Chava Reyes. He only attended the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

“He may be the best Mexican center forward because of his intelligence, physical ability, his technique to cover the ball and filter balls: he practically served 'half goals'”wrote in a publication on Record Diary on the attacker.

Did you know? #ClásicosMX Salvador Reyes, of the @Chivas With 13 goals, he is the top scorer in these matches. By @America club The leader is Luis Roberto Alves “Zague” with 10 scores.#LIGABancomerMX ⚽ #FeelYourLiga pic.twitter.com/LEvm4odM5B — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 16, 2019

He Melon He defended the cause of the club from 1953 to 1967, winning countless titles: four Western Gold Cups, seven Leagues, six Champion of Champions, one Mexico Cup and one Champions Cup, in addition to being the scorer of the Cup in 1953-54. of the League in 1961-62 and the CONCACAF Champions Cup to overcome the 100 barrier and stay at 154. He added three World Cups to his resume.

Maybe Omar Bravo has broken his scoring record, but for many fans Chava Reyes He is still 'The Greatest Idol'.