Currently the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara They suffer a lot to find the goal, since they have not been able to get a real net-breaker who knows how to define. However, that is only a problem in the present, since in the past the Sacred Flock has had great attackers who took the team to the highest point in its history.
Without further ado, we leave you the ten best forwards in the history of Guadalajara:
Known as El Concho, the right winger was the ideal partner of the Yayo de la Torre in the attack. Without a doubt, there is no one like the man from Guanajuato to destroy waists and break defenses.
He debuted with Lion in the 70s and after his great campaigns he arrived in the fold for the 1984-85 season. He had two assists in the grand final of the 1986-87 season against Blue Cross.
Bofo is not exactly a center forward, which is why he appears a little lower in the ranking, however, he is still one of the legends of the club, being one of the last who knew how to defend the shirt with determination.
In 2004 he arrived at Guadalajara where he played in two finals, the first was lost against Cougars and the second in front of Toluca It was won by scoring the goal that would give them the title in 2006.
In 2007 he had a problem with El Chepo de la Torreand was transferred to Jaguarsbut he would arrive again on December 15, 2009, being one of the last idols.
Great vision of the game and talented at centering, without forgetting his ball striking. He never went unnoticed. He managed to go to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and managed to guide the Flock to the final of the Libertadores Cup.
El Yayo was the maximum offensive reference of the Chivas in the 1980s and a pillar on the 1986-87 championship team.
Precisely before Omar Bravo, the man from Guadalajara had been the institution's last great scorer. His specialty was headers, and he also had a powerful and precise right-footed shot.
It always appeared in Classics in view of America and Atlas and in his ten years defending the red and white jersey he scored 90 goals, which made him the second top scorer in the club's history at that time.
The man from Guadalajara joined the basic forces of Guadalajara at the age of eleven. El Cabo climbed all the steps within the institution until he debuted with the first team in July 1960. However, in just his second game he was fractured by Gustavo 'Halcón' Peña.
He became the successor of Crescencio GutierrezIn addition, he was selected on several occasions and the national scorer in Mexico 1970.
He was the Flock's top scorer in six seasons of the 1960s, five of them consecutively.
His name is registered in the ranks of Guadalajara between 1953 and 1964 when he was a transcendental player in the club. He became a figure thanks to the fact that he was part of the team that won six League titles at the time of the champion.
The Pineapple He was recognized for his short kick and easy dribble, and he also scored goals in all his campaigns with the Flock, being part of the emblematic offense of the 50s and 60s when he played as a left winger. He was part of the 1954 Swiss World Cup.
Mellone He was the second individual scoring champion in the history of the Flock, after scoring 19 goals in the 1956-57 campaign, precisely in the first coronation of Chivas as league champion. The man from Guadalajara liked to take risks and score, he went to all the plays.
In the end, he scored 96 goals in his twelve-season career in the First Division, 72 of them with the red and white jersey.
When it seemed that no one could take away the throne of the greatest network breaker in the history of the club Chava Reyesthe Mochiteco appeared, who managed to surpass him after experiencing three stages in the club.
Since 1961 no player Chivas had managed to win the scoring title and the forward achieved it in the Clausura 2007. Already in September 2015 he surpassed the scoring mark of Kings by scoring his 123rd goal in the League and reaching 155 goals in all competitions. His final quota was 160 scores.
Bravo won a League, a Copa MX and a Supercopa MX, and was a World Cup winner in 2006.
One more from the golden age of Chivas. Chololo was the club's first scorer in the Jalisco Stadium being in the fold for 13 years.
The extreme midfielder can boast not only of his achievements with the team from Guadalajara but also that he was called up to three World Cups, scoring Czechoslovakia and also marked Brazil in it Maracana Stadiumbeing the first victory of the Aztecs over the South Americans.
Although there are those who have records, there are forwards who contributed a large number of titles like the man from Guadalajara did.
Chale had the best moments of his career with Chivas where he always longed to play.
He achieved six championship titles belonging to the “Very champion” wearing the number '9' being the duo of Chava Reyes. He only attended the 1962 World Cup in Chile.
“He may be the best Mexican center forward because of his intelligence, physical ability, his technique to cover the ball and filter balls: he practically served 'half goals'”wrote in a publication on Record Diary on the attacker.
For a long time the top scorer in the history of Guadalajara, a living legend who once again wore the jacket in the 2008 Clausura as a tribute to his 71st birthday. A pillar of champion.
He Melon He defended the cause of the club from 1953 to 1967, winning countless titles: four Western Gold Cups, seven Leagues, six Champion of Champions, one Mexico Cup and one Champions Cup, in addition to being the scorer of the Cup in 1953-54. of the League in 1961-62 and the CONCACAF Champions Cup to overcome the 100 barrier and stay at 154. He added three World Cups to his resume.
Maybe Omar Bravo has broken his scoring record, but for many fans Chava Reyes He is still 'The Greatest Idol'.
Special mention for other outstanding forwards such as Adalberto 'Dumbo' López, Rafael Marquez Lugo, Sergio Santana, Alan Pulido, Gustavo Napoles, Tomas Balcazar, Alberto Onofre, Ricardo 'Snoopy' Perez, Francisco Jara, Samuel Rivas, 'Pablotas González, Alberto 'Venado' Medina, Jaime 'Pajarito' García, Raul 'Willy' Gomez, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Daniel Guzman.
