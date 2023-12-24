On December 26, Octavio “flea” Vial was born

Club América's third best historical scorer pic.twitter.com/vMs4GNSq7k — Gato de Tlalpan ®️ 🏆 (@CFACentroUnion) December 26, 2019

In total he scored 104 goals with the American team in all competitions.

Club América regrets the sensitive death of José Alves Zague the “Lone Wolf”. 🐺🦅 We express our condolences to his loved ones, family and football in general.

RIP#EternalGreatness #AmericanLegend pic.twitter.com/JeOlIeiYxU — Club América (@ClubAmerica) January 19, 2021

Jose Alves He was league champion in the 1965-1966 season and won two Cups (62-63 and 63-64). He also achieved a scoring title with 20 goals.