Club América is a historic institution in Mexican soccer, it is currently the most successful team in general within the Mexican championship and has recently been crowned with its fourteenth Liga MX title.
Therefore, it is normal that the team has hundreds of footballers who have left their mark and many extraordinary players have played in the forward position. In the following list we rank them in the best possible way by evaluating their individual performance in the club and their titles. conquered.
He debuted with América in 1937 and retired in 1949 and in that year he began managing Club América. For just over fifty years he was the top scorer in the history of Club América, until he was surpassed in the early nineties by Luis Roberto Alves. He won a Copa MX with the team.
The Guaraní striker was a period player for the Águilas, during his time with the Águilas he was part of 164 games, scored 98 goals and gave 12 assists. He won an Interleague with the team and was the Copa Libertadores scoring champion in 2007 and 2008. Unfortunately, he ended his career prematurely due to an attack on a nightclub in 2010.
The naturalized Mexican Colombian barely played his first semester with the Águilas and met expectations, being an important part of the team during the Apertura 2023 both in the regular phase and final phase, in addition, he was transcendental in the grand final to be crowned with the 14th along with Ave. So, in his first semester he registered 24 games, 12 goals and six assists between the Apertura 2023 and Leagues Cup 2023.
The Ecuadorian arrived as the best scorer in the Liga MX at the time, being champion with Santos Laguna, so expectations were high, which he ended up fulfilling in the short time he was there, he was three times scoring champion as azulcrema and He was once crowned Mexican soccer champion as Azulcrema.
His arrival and departure to the team were controversial and despite the accusations during his period at the club, he ended up meeting expectations with the club where he played 216 games, scored 74 goals and conceded 29 assists. In addition, with the Águilas he was champion of Liga MX twice and one Copa MX.
He finished 2023 as the leader and captain of the team, where he was able to crown himself once again with another championship. Until the end of Apertura 2023, the attacker has registered 230 games, 91 goals and 39 assists. With the Águilas he has two Liga MX championships, a Copa MX and a Campeón de Campeones. In addition, an individual scoring title in the Clausura 2023 with 14 goals.
He was part of the azulcrema team between 1969-1977, being a scoring champion on three occasions, in addition, he won two Liga MX titles, a Copa MX and a Campeón de Campeones.
In total he scored 104 goals with the American team in all competitions.
Four years have passed since the sensitive death of Jose Alves at 86 years old, better known as the 'Lonely wolf'. He arrived in Mexico in 1961 with the Águilas and became a scoring legend of Americanism, being the top foreign scorer with 106 goals.
Jose Alves He was league champion in the 1965-1966 season and won two Cups (62-63 and 63-64). He also achieved a scoring title with 20 goals.
He lived five stages with the azulcrema team and in total he played 287 games, scored 136 goals and gave 16 assists, perhaps the greatest idol of the institution, a true milestone for Americanism. He was part of a Liga MX title, a Champion of Champions and two Concachampions.
Son of Jose Alveshe 'Lonely wolf', is the team's all-time top scorer with 190 goals, in addition, he boasts two league titles, a pair of champion of champions and three Concacaf titles.
