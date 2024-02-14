The 10 best footballers who wore the Cruz Azul and Tigres shirts: Javier Aquino, Jaime Lozano and more

Blue Cross and Tigers They will face each other this weekend in a match corresponding to matchday 7 of Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX. Throughout the history of Mexican soccer, several prominent soccer players have worn the shirts of both institutions.
Below we share with you which are the best players who have played with both the Celeste Machine and the UANL team.
The Mexican winger was trained in the Cruz Azul youth team. With this squad he did not win any titles, but he managed to make the leap to the Old Continent. In mid-2015, Aquino returned to Liga MX to play for Tigres, a club with which he has won five league titles, four Champion of Champions and one Concacaf Champions League.
Óscar Pérez is one of the historic footballers of the Celeste Machine. With this squad he won the 1997 Mexico Cup and the 1997 Winter tournament and two Concacaf Champions Cup. After 17 years in the institution, he signed for Tigres. He only spent one year with the felines.
Robert Dante Siboldi, current coach of Tigres, played with both squads. He played with the cement workers in the 1993-94 season and with the felines he was between 1995 and 1999. With the UANL team, Siboldi won a Mexico Cup, two First A titles and a Promotion Champion.
The central defender returned to Liga MX at the beginning of 2019 after playing with Eintracht Frankfurt. The 'Titan' signed with Tigres and with this squad he won a Liga MX title and a Concacaf Champions League. He currently plays for Cruz Azul.
Dueñas is one of the historic members of the UANL team. The midfielder won five Liga MX titles, one Copa MX, three Champion of Champions and one Concacaf Champions League. With Cruz Azul he only played in one tournament. He passed without pain or glory.