Facing the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, Cruz Azul seeks to break the market with the return of Alan Pulidowho is in Major League Soccer with the Sporting Kansas City.
For now, some media assume that the striker would join the ranks of La Máquina Celeste, however, others say that it is only a strategy for Chivas to get their act together by putting more money on the table to finalize his signing. since it has also sounded to return to the fold, where he was champion.
While it becomes official or not, here we leave you with ten of the best footballers who have played with both institutions.
El Maza was a three-time World Cup player with Mexico, emerging from the Rebaño Sagrado youth academy, where he was champion in 2006 and later left for the PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands.
After returning to Mexico with the staunch rival, Americathe defense had no problem dressing the shirt of one of the biggest rivals of the Eagles, Blue Crosswhere he stayed for two years.
The Master left his name marked on both sets. The arisen from tampico He raised a league title with Guadalajara in the 1986-87 season, then left to have a tour of other squads. It was in 1997 when he put on the light blue colors, winning the 1997 Champions Cup and Winter 97.
The leading scorer in the history of the Chivas He emerged from the same team, living through three different stages. The mochiteco left the club for the first time to go to Europe with the Deportivo La Coruna, returning quickly. Already in 2012, after passing through the Sporting Kansas Citywas signed by the cement growers, although he was only able to pierce the nets seven times.
The nickname Wendy formed in the ranks of La Máquina, was captain and won consecutively in 1978-79 and 1979-80. Later, the midfielder was with UAG Tecos and ventured to Spain with the Vallecano Ray. His comeback occurred with the Flock, leaving league champion in the 1986-87 campaign to finally retire in 1991.
Although the goalkeeper only wore the red and white shirt when he reinforced them for the Libertadores Cup 2005knew what it was to defend the institution, on loan from the owls. Already in 2009, the four-time World Cup player became a reinforcement of Blue Crosswhere he managed to break the title drought of MX League in Guard1anes 2021, in addition to adding two MX Cups, one MX Super Cup, one Champion of Champions, one League Super Cup and one CONCACAF Champions League.
The greatest network breaker in the history of Blue Cross and the fifth leading scorer in the history of the Mexican team He was trained in Coapa, but his love is declared for the celestial colors. After passing through El Nido, El Grandete de Cerro Azul went to Europe, returning with striped. Later he signed with La Máquina, where he had a quota of 196 touchdowns. After going through other squads, he closed his career with Chivas in 2001 with only eight goals.
Another referent of Blue Cross what went through the Chivas leaving good feelings. El Gatillero began his journey in La Noria, defending the institution for eight years until he made the leap to Europe with the Spanish, but not before being a national and international champion. The person in charge of repatriating him was Guadalajara in 2003, staying close to being champion.
The two-time World Cup was another talent that emerged from Chiverío. The man from Guadalajara was in Verde Valle for six years until he was sent on loan with Blue Crosswhere he had sparks, leaving the monarch from the concachampions. Later she returned to the fold, however, she left quickly to go to Europe.
The central defender is a youth player from La Máquina Cementera. During his career with the club that formed him, he could only win the 2013 MX Cup. His next squad would be precisely Guadalajara, where he was captain and lived great glories by winning two MX Cups, one MX Super Cup, one MX League and the concachampions.
The youth squad of White Roosters shone in a great way, which led him to be signed by Chivas in 2016, adding four titles to his resume. After the Club World Cup, Blue Cross He surprised by announcing him as a reinforcement, raising three titles in his wake until he left for Europe.
Other players who have defended both teams are Israel Lopez, Jose Maduena, Alejandro Vela, Celestino Morales, Lupillo Castañeda, Salvador Carmona, Aaron Galindo, Chepo de la Torre, Gonzalo Pineda, Xavi Baez, Carlos Pena, Luis Flores, Octavio Muciño, Emilio Mora, Jared Borgetti, Miguel Sabah, Eric Torres, Carlos Fierro, jair garciaamong others, also, soon, carlos salcedowho arrived as a reinforcement for the Opening 2023.
