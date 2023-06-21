For now, some media assume that the striker would join the ranks of La Máquina Celeste, however, others say that it is only a strategy for Chivas to get their act together by putting more money on the table to finalize his signing. since it has also sounded to return to the fold, where he was champion.

While it becomes official or not, here we leave you with ten of the best footballers who have played with both institutions.

After returning to Mexico with the staunch rival, Americathe defense had no problem dressing the shirt of one of the biggest rivals of the Eagles, Blue Crosswhere he stayed for two years.

Today Benjamín Galindo turns 61, “El Maestro” began his career with Tampico Madero and also played for Chivas, Santos, Cruz Azul and Pachuca He is the only player to win Liga MX titles with 4 different clubs (Chivas, Santos, Cruz Azul and Pachuca) pic.twitter.com/DdO5lYxvnr — Gooooool Pass ⚽🥅 (@PaseDeGooooool) December 11, 2021

Guillermo ‘Wendy’ Mendizábal, who was League Champion with #Blue Cross and with #Chivassaid goodbye to soccer in a duel between the rojiblancos and the celestial blues on date 5 of the 1990-91 campaign, which ended tied without annotations.

Fact: https://t.co/Ng5thQZzJ0 pic.twitter.com/Dc9184mnI5 — Soccer Archive (@ArchivoFutboler) October 24, 2021