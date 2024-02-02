Next Saturday, February 3, at exactly 9:00 p.m., the Eagles of America will receive, on the Azteca stadium field, the Monterrey Soccer Clubin the duel corresponding to matchday number five of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The rivalry between these two teams even refers us to confrontations in finals for different championships, such as the Apertura 2019 or the CONCACAF Champions League in 2021. In this article we will talk, however, about something beyond the confrontations between these two teams. We will talk about the players, those protagonists of the sport who have defended both the América and Rayados shirts.
And although the Chilean footballer lived his best moments with the Águilas del América, or even with Tecos or Monarcas Morelia, Reinaldo Navia had a brief time in the Rayados del Monterrey, where his greatest achievement was scoring in the Monterrey classic. From then on, his stay with the Gang was quite gray.
With América, Hugo González was twice Liga Mx champion (2013 and 2014), in addition to winning the CONCACAF Champions League twice (2015 and 2016). He signed for Rayados in 2017, and although he won two Copa Mx (2017 and 2020), losing the Liga Mx final against Tigres in the 2017 Apertura marked him forever in a negative way at Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
He debuted with América in 1983 and was there until 1989. Then he signed for other clubs, including Cruz Azul, where he became a legend, and in 2000 he returned to defend the azulcrema jacket. He had a brief spell at Monterrey between 1990 and 1991, scoring twenty-two goals.
Antonio: the 'Turk' Mohamed, in his years as a player, especially identified with two Mexican teams: Toros Neza and Club de Fútbol Monterrey. However, in 1998 he wore the Águilas del América shirt, as reinforcement for the Copa Libertadores. The peculiar thing about him is that he has not only coached both teams, but he has made them Liga MX champions. America in 2014 and Monterrey in 2019.
He debuted with the Cruz Azul Blue Machine in 1990, and two years later he signed for Monterrey, where he managed to score fifteen goals. From 2000 to 2002, Luis: the 'Matador' Hernández defended the azulcremas colors, but he could only shout 'goal' nine times in those two years.
The recently retired Miguel Layún is another of the players who has defended the América and Rayados shirts, becoming champions with both teams.
Like Miguel Layún, Duilio Davino knows what it is to be a champion with both teams. He played for América from 1997 to 2007. He was with the Rayados from 2009 to 2011, when he decided to retire from the fields.
The Paraguayan midfielder won two Liga Mx titles with the Rayados del Monterrey, in 2009 and 2010. Then he signed for América and there he also won twice, first in 2013 and then in 2014.
Ángel Reyna was, at the time, a respected player for the Águilas del América. Even in difficult times for the club, the Mexican stood out for his team and even became the scoring champion. He signed for Rayados in 2012, a tournament in which the Albiazules became two-time champions of the CONCACAF Champions League.
Many do not know it, but Oribe Peralta, before becoming an idol in Santos Laguna and then in América, had a brief spell with Monterrey, where he was never able to consolidate, since the position as starting forward belonged, at that time, to Guille Frank. With América he won two Liga Mx titles and two CONCACAF Champions Leagues. With Rayados he was never able to make the Olympic lap.
