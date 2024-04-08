For a long time the world of football was dominated by the presence of the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Portuguese Cristiano RonaldoHowever, both are living, perhaps, their last moments as professionals, in addition to no longer being in competitive leagues as they did throughout their careers.
Taking all this into account, we must recognize who are the best soccer players today, who are helping their respective teams win trophies both nationally and internationally, without forgetting what they represent with their own teams.
Here we leave you the ten best soccer players in the world, ranked:
Last year the pivot closed the best campaign of his career, so much so that he was the MVP of the Manchester City, after playing more than 60 games. In the current season, the midfielder has been present in 28 of the 31 matches played by the Citizens in a Premier Leaguewith seven goals and the same number of assists, which speaks of the great physical wear and tear he has and the broad confidence he has Pep Guardiola in it.
Nor can we forget that he is the one who orchestrates from below, making the connection between the defense and the offense, also aspiring to a two-time championship. Champions League.
It really seems that the English striker carries a terrible curse, since he left behind the Tottenham to sign with him Bayern Munichhoping to lift the first trophy in its history, but at least in the Bundesliga will not do so as we are far behind the Bayer Leverkusen.
Aside from that, the captain of the national team England He scores goals every weekend, he even has more goals than games played. At 30 years old, the net-breaker has 32 scores and nine assists in the local league, while in the Champions He has contributed six goals and three assists, aspiring to this competition to win his first professional title, something to which he will be totally attached.
Hand in hand with his captain, Inter Milan you are almost assured Shield in the A series by taking more than ten points from his closest pursuer, the AC Milanalthough unfortunately they no longer aspire to a new Champions upon being thrown out in the round of 16. The Argentine is, perhaps, experiencing the best stage of his career and in the current season he has 23 goals and four assists, in addition he provided the only goal with which they beat Naples in the final of the Italian Super Cup.
The 26-year-old striker is a regular in his national team, but perhaps he is living his last days with The Great Snake due to the financial problems that the club is going through.
The fight for the title in the Premier League It is the closest, taking into account that several of the European leagues are already practically decided so early. The rise of Arsenal of the Spanish coach Mikel Arteta It has been impressive and the club has established itself as one of the best, partly thanks to the Ghanaian, who has become one of the best wingers in the world, and is also key in the selection of England.
The Gunners They could put an end to a long drought of 20 years without a league, so the attacker must be a factor after having so far distributed eight assists and scored 14 goals, while in the Champions He can also lead his squad to a final after a long time.
He Manchester City is in the race to take over Premier League once again and at the same time, aspire to the two-time championship of the Champions. English is another of the best pieces that the Spanish coach has Pep Guardiola, and even some media in his country have praised him to the point of ensuring that he will become the best soccer player in the country. In the current season he has already scored 14 times and assisted seven times, while in the Champions League he has four goals and three assists. Nor can we forget that England It is one of the favorites to get the Euro Cupsince it has a great cast of stars including the attacker of the Citizens.
The Brazilian is a star, but there is something that does not help him much and that is that provocation against the fans and other players, which is why he has also been a victim of racism. Leaving that aside, the striker is one of the factors why the real Madrid is close to winning again The league, contributing twelve scores and five assists in 20 games, but he is not only a natural scorer but also knows how to play for the rest of his team. His physical strength and speed make life impossible for any rival, apart from him he could be a key piece in the Champions League.
If there is a team that is marveling the world in 2024, it is the Bayer Leverkusen from Spanish Xabi Alonso, which has been undefeated in 41 games, with 36 wins, zero losses and 116 goals scored. With this, he is 16 points ahead of the Bayern Munich and is about to end that decade-long hegemony by The Steamroller in the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old midfielder has been one of the great people responsible for the historic moment they are going through. Aspirinssince he has distributed ten assists and pierced the nets on eight occasions, in addition he helped in the conquest of the German Cup with three goals and four assists. The brain of the team, through which all the balls pass, can make even more history because they aspire to the triplet of league, cup and the Europa League. To this we must add that he is called to promote Germany to be a protagonist in the Euro 2024.
The 20-year-old footballer has been attracting the attention of the planet for some time and in the real Madrid It fell like a charm, as it has helped put the team very close to winning once again The leagueBesides, he still has a high chance of winning the UEFA champions league.
The English midfielder has scored 16 goals so far this season, as well as four assists, also contributing goals in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. The Briton is called to be a benchmark in the Champions League quarterfinals with the meringues, where he has four goals and the same number of assists.
Every transfer market it is rumored that the Frenchman will finally leave the PSG to put on the elastic real Madrid, without the plan being made to the whites. Although sometimes he no longer seems to be completely happy in the Parisian team, the world champion continues to fulfill his role as star and scorer and at 25 years old he expects new challenges, one of them will be next Euro Cup. As is customary, the PSG is nowhere near getting one Ligue 1, after The Ninja Turtle has scored 24 times and distributed six assists. Perhaps what the man of Cameroonian descent yearns for most is finally giving the French team its first Champions Leaguewhere he has to start as the goal reference.
What has been done The Android Until now it is to give him a minute of applause. It seems like just yesterday he caught the attention with his scoring pace in the Borussia Dortmundin addition to that match in which his team crushed 12-0 Honduras in the U-20 World Cup with nine from the forward. This led him to Manchester Citywhere it is a reference, being part of the conquest of the Orejona In the 2022-2023 season, apart from 2023, he finished as the top scorer among the five major European leagues, scoring 46 goals in the year.
The Norwegian could not lead his nation to Euro Cupbut still it gives a lot to talk about and in the current campaign of the Premier League reaped 19 goals and five assists, while in Champions League accumulates six goals and one assist.
