Taking all this into account, we must recognize who are the best soccer players today, who are helping their respective teams win trophies both nationally and internationally, without forgetting what they represent with their own teams.

Here we leave you the ten best soccer players in the world, ranked:

Nor can we forget that he is the one who orchestrates from below, making the connection between the defense and the offense, also aspiring to a two-time championship. Champions League.

Aside from that, the captain of the national team England He scores goals every weekend, he even has more goals than games played. At 30 years old, the net-breaker has 32 scores and nine assists in the local league, while in the Champions He has contributed six goals and three assists, aspiring to this competition to win his first professional title, something to which he will be totally attached.

The 26-year-old striker is a regular in his national team, but perhaps he is living his last days with The Great Snake due to the financial problems that the club is going through.

The Gunners They could put an end to a long drought of 20 years without a league, so the attacker must be a factor after having so far distributed eight assists and scored 14 goals, while in the Champions He can also lead his squad to a final after a long time.

The English midfielder has scored 16 goals so far this season, as well as four assists, also contributing goals in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. The Briton is called to be a benchmark in the Champions League quarterfinals with the meringues, where he has four goals and the same number of assists.

The Norwegian could not lead his nation to Euro Cupbut still it gives a lot to talk about and in the current campaign of the Premier League reaped 19 goals and five assists, while in Champions League accumulates six goals and one assist.