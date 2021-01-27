Hollywood halted the production and release of several films in 2020 due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19. Despite this, some tapes managed to see the light, either on the big screen or through streaming platforms.

Now that awards season is approaching, many already have a favorite and wonder which one is the best. In this regard, American Film Institute shared his list with the best productions released during 2020. Is your favorite among the chosen ones?

Da 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms, by Spike Lee

Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam in search of the remains of their leader and the golden fortune that helped them hide.

Judas and the black messiah, by Shaka King

Fred Hampton was 21 when he was assassinated by the FBI, who coerced a petty criminal named William O’Neal into helping them silence him and the Black Panther Party. But they couldn’t kill Fred Hampton’s legacy.

The mother of blues, by George C. Wolfe

The year is 1927 and Ma Rainey is recording a new record production in a studio in Chicago, United States. The situation begins to get tense due to the differences between the so-called Queen of Blues, her agent and the producer.

Mank by David Fincher

While trying to finish writing “Citizen Kane” and grappling with his alcohol problems, screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz witnesses the troubled reality of 1930s Hollywood.

Minari: My Family Story, by Lee Isaac Chung

Set in the 1980s and inspired by the director’s experiences, Minari follows a Korean-American family who move to a small Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream. The family house changes completely with the arrival of his grandmother.

Nomadland by Chloé Zhao

After losing everything to the economic crisis, a Nevada woman sets out on a trip through the American West in a motor home. She wishes to explore a nomadic lifestyle, away from social conventions.

A night in Miami, by Regina King

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, One Night in Miami follows a young and brash Cassius Clay as he emerges victorious from the ring as the new heavyweight boxing world champion. Against all odds, he defeats Sonny Liston and shocks the sports world.

Soul, by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers

Have you ever wondered where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What makes you be you? Pixar takes you on a journey from the streets of New York to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s biggest questions.

Sound of metal by Darius Marder

The life of a drummer in a heavy metal band changes completely when he suddenly loses his hearing. The leading role resides with Riz Ahmed as Ruben Stone.

The Chicago 7 Trial, by Aaron Sorkin

In 1969, the federal government charged seven people with conspiracy and protests broke out at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.