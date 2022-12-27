In a video with distinctive clips, the famous page revealed the 10 best football fans in the world for the year 2022.

Moroccan supremacy

And in first place came the fans of Moroccan Wydad Casablanca, who stood behind their team that won the African Champions League and the Moroccan League championship during the year.

The page published clips of the wide Wydad fans during the matches, in which creativity and enthusiasm appeared, through paintings drawn by the fans in an amazing way.

Third place surprise

The surprise came in third place on the list, which was occupied by the Moroccan club Olympique Safi, which owns the smallest stadium among the nominated clubs, but the enthusiasm of the club’s fans is no less than that of the most powerful clubs in the world.

The footage showed the incredibly creative Safi fans, although the team’s Al Masira stadium can only accommodate 7,000 spectators.

selection criteria

The “World Ultras” page said that the selections were made by the page team, and the following criteria were considered:

Audience effectiveness and interaction.

Creating artistic paintings on the stands that paint a single picture for the spectators.

Creativity in the use of sparklers and fireworks.

Crowd attendance at matches.

The general atmosphere of the stadium created by the fans.

List surprises

As usual, the list included clubs from Eastern Europe, the countries known for “cheerleading madness”, as well as clubs from Germany, France and Italy.

However, the list was devoid of South American fans, which we are used to seeing in the lists of the best fans.

the final list

10- AC Milan, Italy

9- German Eintracht Frankfurt

8- Ike Stockholm, Sweden

7- Legia Warsaw, Poland

6- Lech Poznan, Poland

5- Red Star Belgrade, Serbia

4- Swiss Basel

3- Moroccan Olympic Safi

2- Marseille, France

1- Moroccan Wydad Casablanca