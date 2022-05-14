What could be more enjoyable for a footballer than to play in front of a full stadium, singing in unison to support their team?
When the atmosphere is at its peak, players can have a bit more soul compared to their opponents and thus feel pushed towards victory. yes, that famous plus.
Are here the 10 best fans in Europe who give themselves to the end with those who represent them in the field.
In Portugal, Benfica is -by scandal- the most popular football club in the country and it has a community of fans that goes far beyond mere Portuguese territory.
With multiple member groups around the world, the SLB is a highly influential institution internationally.
At the Da Luz Stadium, the Eagles can count on the unconditional support of their fans, who always put pressure on their players, regardless of the results.
In Naples, Calcio is experienced like nowhere else in Europe. The passion emanating from the boxes of the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is enough to send chills down the spine of any football fan. However, the Neapolitan public is double-edged.
When the results are good, the popular warmth allows the team to sublimate, but on the contrary, when bad performances are added, hostility can be present.
In Rotterdam, Feyenoord is a true religion. Very loyal, the Rotterdam public unfailingly supports his team. The atmosphere at “De Kuip”, especially on big game nights, is the hottest and craziest in the Netherlands.
The Legion -also called Het Legioen-, in addition to setting fire to home games, as we saw in the first leg against OM, they are used to moving en masse when they are away.
The loyalty and enthusiasm of the Stéphanois supporters is probably unrivaled in France. Regardless of the dynamics of his team, the Greens fans are there, with increasingly original tifos and animations.
During his last European campaign in 2017, the two shifts of the ‘Cauldron’ gave us an anthology show during the match against Manchester United, despite the defeat (0-3).
When we evoke the atmosphere of the Turkish stadiums, many times we spontaneously evoke those of Galatasaray or Fenerbahçe. However, the most surreal environment is that of Besiktas. The incessant noise from the stands makes Vodafone Park a real hell for opposing players.
In September 2017, Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) even suffered from noise pollution caused by Black Eagles supporters.
The BVB crowd is unique in Europe. On the one hand, because Dortmund is the club with the best average attendance in Europe (80,000), and on the other hand, because the Schwarzgelben fans are capable of setting Signal Iduna Park on fire non-stop!
The famous “Yellow Wall” of the yellow and black enclosure is a meeting place for all lovers of an enhanced environment.
In Glasgow, being a gers it’s a lifestyle. Aside from their hatred of Celtic and everything they stand for, Rangers fans are some of the most dedicated in the whole of the UK.
Despite the club’s administrative demotion in 2012, there were regularly more than 40,000 to support your team in the promotion divisions (D4, D3 and D2).
Now back in the Scottish Premiership, the Light Blue’s they joined their archenemy in Scotland’s footballing elite.
If Liverpool is a legendary club, so are its stadium and its fans. At Anfield, the networks They enter the field to the sound of the fast-paced “You’ll never walk alone”, and they can sublimate thanks to the unfailing support of their audience.
Jürgen Klopp’s players will need them for this season finale. They are still in contention for the quadruple (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup) trophy.
This Thursday night, Olympique de Marseille has a great opportunity to participate in a European final. For this semifinal of the Europa Conference League, the Marseille club hosts Feyenoord. And he will be entitled to the support of his twelfth man for this coveted poster.
In this type of environment, the opposing team must be strong enough to withstand the pressure. We will see tonight if the Dutch club manages to resist the madness of the Stade Vélodrome.
Like their sworn enemy, Rangers FC, Celtic have the support of a whole town.
Mostly Catholic and in favor of Irish independence, the followers of the bohos they use football to communicate with each other and see their club as the symbol of their culture. Thus, Celtic FC is a very familiar club, and it shows in the stands.
On big match nights, Celtic Park is probably the most beautiful place in Europe.
