Perform physical activity on a regular basisaccording to the World Health Organization (WHO), reduces the risk of death from heart disease or stroke. And exercise is a determining part of a healthy lifestyle.

Benefits

But not only that. Exercise can reduce the risk of colorectal and uterine breast cancer, contribute to mental well-being and help to treat depression, help to relieve stress and anxiety, keep flexible joints, ligaments and tendons and reduce some effects of aging, among other things.

Although in Spain it is usually like the sport quite a bit and there are many people who practice it at least every weekend, there is still a high rate of sedentary lifestyle. Around 42% of the population is sedentary, which places our country as the fourth most sedentary in Europe.

The complete list

Typically, physical activity is done with one goal: clear the mind of our daily activities, get over the version of ourselves from a few years ago or strengthen certain parts of the body, such as the legs and buttocks.

precisely for The latter, miracles do not exist and the result to obtain improvements is perseverance. Now, the personal trainer and expert in sports nutrition, Sandra Lordenhas elaborated in ‘Vogue’10 exercises to strengthen these parts of the body:

Squats. It is best to involve more gluteal muscles and less quadriceps. And it is advisable to go down with your back straight and slightly sticking your butt out. Alternate strides. From a standing position, take a long step forward until the knee of your back leg makes contact with the ground. glute bridge. As we well know, the initial position is lying face up with legs bent and feet resting on the floor. From here, raise your pelvis by lifting your glutes off the ground until your body is aligned. Dead weight. The initial position will be standing, with the legs a little wider than shoulder width apart. Place the object you are going to lift off the ground in the middle of your legs. Lateral lunge. The initial position is standing, with your back straight, looking forward and feet resting on the floor. Next, move one of the legs horizontally. Alternate step-up. The initial position is once again standing in front of a higher surface. First, you must take one leg off the ground until it rests on the highest surface, keeping the other leg behind you and forming a 90-degree angle. Afterwards, the leg that remained on the ground will be taken off to be placed side by side on the highest surface. frog pump. Lie face up on the floor, placing the soles of your feet together, pushing against each other, so that your knees fall to the sides. From this position, raise the gluteus upward without losing the linearity of the trunk. Quadruped glute kicks. The initial position is on all fours, with knees and hands resting on the floor. Next, place your hands shoulder-width apart and your knees straight, just below your hips. Side kick abduction. The starting position is lying on one side with the legs fully extended, one on top of the other. Raise your top leg upwards approximately 45-70 degrees. Abductor kick. The initial position is lying on one side. The lower leg should remain straight, without touching the ground, while the upper leg will be flexed and will serve as support against the ground.