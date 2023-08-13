Part Two of the Summer Report! Who are the 10 best drivers of 2023 so far?

It is high summer at the moment. The weather is not good every day, but luckily we have enough reading material for you on Autoblog! Today we’re going to talk about formula 1drivers.

The past six months have been particularly exciting. The teams are closer together than ever (except for one), making it possible for every driver to put themselves in the spotlight when the moment comes.

Best 10 drivers of 2023

Last week we went through numbers 20 to 11 with you. For now, we have the 10 best drivers so far for you!

We looked at the performance with their car and the specific conditions in mind. Otherwise we can simply take over the standings in the championship. We also look at the performance over the entire race weekend: sprint race, qualifying, but also free practice. Driving the car briefly during a training session provides negative points, but consistently reaching Q3 for positives.

10.George Russell

Number of points: 99

Championship position: 6

Figure: 7

Sorry Sjors, but you remind us of Nigel Mansell. It talks a long way and it all sounds very nice, but in the end it whines too much and performs too little. The Briton is regarded as a huge talent, but has the greatest possible difficulty parrying Hamilton, let alone beating it.

Now Russell has also had a few bad lucks, but a talent like Russell has to score better in the qualifying game with his teammate. Russell was on the podium once (third in Spain), Hamilton has two second places and two P3s. And Hamilton also has 50% more points.

9.Carlos Sainz Jr.

Number of points: 92

Championship position: 7

Figure: 7+

Ah, Carlos. He’s in a tough spot. It’s clear he’s not quite getting the confidence he needs to perform. Carlos is an emotional person. At Ferrari it is clear that Leclerc is the favourite. Sainz is not yet in a position to act as a Barrichello-Webber-Bottas.

This season is especially difficult and difficult. The Ferrari is not cooperating, but Sainz himself also makes too many unnecessary mistakes. Sloppy. He also remains quite far behind his teammate in the qualifying game. He also hasn’t made it to the podium yet, although he is very stable in scoring points almost every race.

8. Nico Hulkenberg

Number of points: 9

Championship position: 14

Figure: 7.5

So you are written off, so you are suddenly in a solid eighth position in the Autoblog summer report. Last year we were deeply impressed by Magnussen, how he demoted Mick Schumacher for example. This year Hülkenberg does that at Magnussen. Funny, because it also indicates that Mazepin was really very bad and Schumacher was very average.

Anyway, Hülkenberg got a chance at Haas and has not disappointed so far. The Haas is a tricky car: the tires get up to temperature very quickly (so good in qualifying), but they also overheat quickly (something you don’t want in a race). So in terms of points Nico is not in a great position, but in the sprint races and qualifying he is doing great and getting the most out of the car.

7.Charles Leclerc

Number of points: 99

Championship position: 5

Figure: 7.5

The big promise. Keep in mind that a season is coming when the Ferrari will have the upper hand and Leclerc will be unbeatable. If the speed is there, Charles knows how to pull it off. Last year, Leclerc stayed sharp longer because he was in the title fight for longer. He seems to have already given up somewhere (in itself not surprising given his points).

Leclerc has reached the podium three times and pole position twice. When it comes to one lap, Leclerc is perhaps the best in the field. Where Leclerc can still gain something is by tackling Ferrari a little harder. Sainz is much clearer and more assertive about the on-board radio, Leclerc is still beeping regularly. Now it is difficult to copy the chemistry of Verstappen and Lambiase, but you can also work on that, of course.

6.Alexander Albon

Number of points: 11

Championship position: 13

Figure: 8-

Johnny laughs, Johnny cries. The ever-friendly Alexander Albon has already set up a very special career there. First he got stuck in the start-up classes, then he was allowed to go to Toro Rosso and half a year later to Red Bull! After 1.5 years he was put aside and a test role remained in addition to a year of DTM. Since last year, AA23 has been completely reborn at Williams. So reborn, in fact, that his name is associated with Ferrari and, er, Red Bull. Albon is also driving a very tight season this year.

That Williams is not great, but the low drag ensures that they (just like Jost Verstappen’s Arrows A21) can make a difference on fast tracks. He even managed to score points at Silverstone (8th), Circuit Villeneuve (7th) and Sakhir (10th). But also look at his brutal actions at Spa, where a top finish seemed to be in the cards, until it turned out that the medium tire was not working at all. Albon regularly reaches Q2 and sometimes even Q3. The Williams is not as bad as in previous years, but it is still a difficult car to excel with. However, Albon does it, especially compared to Sargeant.

5.Oscar Piastri

Number of points: 34

Championship position: 11

Figure: 8-

Well, Oscar must have chuckled into his helmet. The driver (rightly) did not feel quite rightly treated by Alpine and saw the opportunity to leave for McLaren. The MCL36 was uncompetitive for most of the season. Actually, that was not even that bad for Piastri, because that way he could still drive Formula 1, but somewhat without pressure in the background. Piastri is by far the best newcomer of 2023. Despite being the youngest driver on the field, his maturity stands out.

Not attacking his teammate, not torpedoing Verstappen at Silverstone, there have been quite a few cases where he could have made a youthful mistake like that, but didn’t. Only in Spa did things go wrong, but only after he delivered an extremely good Sprint.

Then why isn’t Oscar ranked higher? Simple: we judge drivers on their merits, not in relevance to their age. Piastri did it a little less a few times, especially halfway through the race he sometimes runs out of tires. That was not noticeable at first, but it was when Norris takes the podium and Piastri has fallen back. That depends on experience, but we have the feeling that it will work out. The number 5 position in the overview of the 10 best drivers of 2023 is a very good achievement!

4. Lando Norris

Number of points: 69

Championship position: 8

Figure: 8

The big surprise. Initially, we put Norris on P2 in the first draft. However, we started calculating and it turned out that we were wrong. This is mainly due to the performance since Austria. Norris has driven aimlessly behind in some races, such as in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Miami and Spain: all P17!

Norris is doing more than excellent compared to his teammate. There is not much in between in qualifying and both can start great. Norris is a bit more aggressive (also more experienced) but especially knows how to keep his tires whole longer. A huge and important difference. Two second places on completely different circuits are also very impressive.

3.Lewis Hamilton

Number of points: 148

Championship position: 4

Figure: 8.5

Oh, how close Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are in this overview of the 10 best drivers in 2023 (so far). Both in terms of points and how they perform. However, their emotions are completely different. Fernando – apart from the last races – is cheerful, offers a helping hand and jokes. Lewis Hamilton is exasperated, deadly serious and goes for his own success.

It’s clear why Hamilton is the GOAT in Formula 1: he’s always on top of things. This year is no different. Alonso has no serious teammate, Hamilton has the Biggest British Promise since erm…Lewis Hamilton as a teammate. Lewis is insanely consistent and he constantly gets the most out of it. He finished in the points every weekend. At 38 years old, he is still clearly better than Russell, who, as young as he is, is already in his fifth year in F1. Actually unbelievable.

2.Fernando Alonso

Number of points: 149

Championship position: 3

Figure: 8.5

In relative terms, Alonso’s performance is the biggest this season. The best man is 42 years old, half a year older than Zlatan Ibrahimovic, you know, that Swedish evergreen who recently retired. Like Zlatan, Alonso has had a knack for picking the wrong team every time, but now at 42, Fernando is with a top-performing Aston Martin. The difference between him and Lance Stroll is huge.

Although Stroll is very disappointing, Alonso is doing better than expected. Especially in difficult conditions (restarts, rain) it is above average strong. He has already reached this podium six times and if that doesn’t work out, he will take home as many points as possible. He did not finish a race outside the top 10. He must hope that Aston Martin will recover in the second half of the season. After all, the sparkling start of the season has somewhat faded in the last races.

1.Max Verstappen

Number of points: 314

Championship position: 1

Figure: 10

It is very easy to say that Verstappen is number 1 of the 10 best drivers in 2023 so far. After all, he drives the fastest car in the front. And although we tend to believe that, you also have to look at where his teammate stands. Sergio Pérez is definitely not a sweet tortilla, but sometimes it is quite difficult to roll onto the field. Not Verstappen. He comes, sees and conquers. It doesn’t always work out in qualifying, partly because Red Bull adjusts the car for the race.

The maturity also stands out, just look at how he consistently manages to stay out of trouble. Also, the difference is sometimes huge in the race with the rest, 10-20 seconds ahead is no exception. The hunger of the Dutch glutton is also striking, such as the last pit stop in Austria for new tires to grab that last point. When the opportunity arises, Verstappen takes everything.

