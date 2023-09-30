As a strategist he managed to mark an era with AC Milan from 1987 to 1991, a team with which he won all his titles:

AC Milan: 1 League, 1 Italian Super Cup, 2 European Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups, 2 European Super Cups.

His legacy goes down in history for commanding an almost perfect team in Italy, considered one of the best in history, and revolutionizing the defensive concept of his land at that time.

Speaking of titles, Pep is on track to become the most awarded coach in the history of football. At 49 years old, the Catalan strategist has already triumphed in Spain, Germany and England with the following titles:

FC Barcelona : 3 Leagues, 2 Copas del Rey, 3 Spanish Super Cups, 2 Champions Leagues, 2 European Super Cups, 2 Club World Cups.

Bayern Munich: 3 Bundesliga, 2 DFB Pokal, 1 European Super Cup, 1 Club World Cup.

Manchester City:

5 Premier League (2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23)

4 League Cups –Carabao Cup- (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21)

2 Community Shield (2018, 2019)

2 FA Cup (2019 and 2023)

1 Champions League (2022)

1 European Super Cup (2023)

Symbol of the Blaugrana Tiki-Taka, Pep has been characterized as a coach who predominates possession and always attacks as a block, with all his players involved in the game.

As a coach he accumulated 14 official titles between Ajax and Barça, the only two clubs he managed, arranged as follows:

AFC Ajax: 2 Cups, 1 European Cup Winners’ Cup

FC Barcelona: 4 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey, 3 Spanish Super Cups, 1 European Cup, 1 European Cup Winners’ Cup, 1 European Super Cup

As Guardiola’s mentor, Johan represents the beginning of a revolution in the philosophy of the game. The Dream Team of ’92 was his greatest work and represented the total football of the 11 elements.

With the so-called ‘Total Football’ of the 70s, Michels formed a period team with the ‘Clockwork Orange’ of Holland and expressed his style in Barcelona and Ajax.

As a coach he won 14 official titles distributed as follows:

AFC Ajax: 4 Eredivisie, 3 Cups, 1 European Cup, 1 Intertoto Cup.

FC Barcelona: 1 League, 1 Copa del Rey, 1 Fair Champions Cup.

FC Cologne: 1 German Cup.

Netherlands: 1 Euro Cup

He only managed three clubs in his entire coaching career, in which he accumulated a total of 49 trophies:

Saint Mirren: 1 Scottish League

Aberdeen FC: 3 Scottish Leagues, 4 Scottish Cups, 1 League Cup, 1 European Cup Winners’ Cup, 1 European Super Cup.

Manchester United: 13 Premier League, 5 FA Cup, 10 Community Shield, 4 League Cups, 2 Champions League, 1 European Cup Winners’ Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 Club World Cup.

In addition to being a good strategist, Fergie also served as sports director and teacher, as he discovered and promoted players like Beckham, Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Scholes, etc.