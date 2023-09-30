The history of football is renewed every season and coaches work to improve and innovate the concepts of the game with the aim of obtaining results; However, not all of them manage to express their ideology in the field and those who achieve it with excellence are few, but those have a guaranteed place in history.
Below is a brief x-ray of the ten best technical directors that football has ever created according to the opinion of 90Minmaking a mix between results that accompanied them and the brand of a style, an unforgettable seal, to write their name among the legends of the benches.
The magician. Among the most outstanding coaches in history is this Argentine, who to make a living had to make a career in Europe. France, Portugal, Spain and Italy were the countries where he demonstrated his ability to manage teams. Herrera was a revolutionary coach. In each team that he directed, he implemented innovative methods through which he demanded great sacrifices and a lot of concentration from his players. Mourinho and Conte learned a lot from him.
The Special One. One of the best and who managed to enhance all his players in the different teams where he was. He won the Champions League with Porto and Inter, led the rise of Chelsea and lived a legendary rivalry with Guardiola when he was at Real Madrid.
The Austrian was one of the great coaches of European football in the 70s where he was able to win titles in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Austria. He was also the coach who guided the Orange to the final of the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. It is the most important stadium in Austria, where the National Team plays, and is named after him.
One of the best coaches in the history of the British Isles who led Liverpool’s historic rise. He won multiple national titles and 5 international titles with the Reds. He is an idol at Anfield and in all home games there are flags with his face.
Another of the most important coaches in Liverpool’s history who also achieved an enormous number of titles with the Reds and became an idol of the red team.
Arrigo Sacchi represented a new era in Italian football, accustomed to a fierce defensive and destructive style, since starting from high pressure in the defensive back line he appropriated the ball and tried to impose some of the total football of Rinus Michels.
As a strategist he managed to mark an era with AC Milan from 1987 to 1991, a team with which he won all his titles:
AC Milan: 1 League, 1 Italian Super Cup, 2 European Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups, 2 European Super Cups.
His legacy goes down in history for commanding an almost perfect team in Italy, considered one of the best in history, and revolutionizing the defensive concept of his land at that time.
One of the most brilliant minds in the history of football. He was the architect of Barcelona that dominated Europe at its pleasure with the help of players like Messi, Xavi, Iniesta. He went through Bayern Munich and is now winning everything with Manchester City
Speaking of titles, Pep is on track to become the most awarded coach in the history of football. At 49 years old, the Catalan strategist has already triumphed in Spain, Germany and England with the following titles:
FC Barcelona : 3 Leagues, 2 Copas del Rey, 3 Spanish Super Cups, 2 Champions Leagues, 2 European Super Cups, 2 Club World Cups.
Bayern Munich: 3 Bundesliga, 2 DFB Pokal, 1 European Super Cup, 1 Club World Cup.
Manchester City:
5 Premier League (2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23)
4 League Cups –Carabao Cup- (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21)
2 Community Shield (2018, 2019)
2 FA Cup (2019 and 2023)
1 Champions League (2022)
1 European Super Cup (2023)
Symbol of the Blaugrana Tiki-Taka, Pep has been characterized as a coach who predominates possession and always attacks as a block, with all his players involved in the game.
Talking about Johan Cruyff means remembering one of the first teams that prioritized tactics over their rivals over results: FC Barcelona in 1992, Cruyff’s Dream Team.
As a coach he accumulated 14 official titles between Ajax and Barça, the only two clubs he managed, arranged as follows:
AFC Ajax: 2 Cups, 1 European Cup Winners’ Cup
FC Barcelona: 4 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey, 3 Spanish Super Cups, 1 European Cup, 1 European Cup Winners’ Cup, 1 European Super Cup
As Guardiola’s mentor, Johan represents the beginning of a revolution in the philosophy of the game. The Dream Team of ’92 was his greatest work and represented the total football of the 11 elements.
To create a great masterpiece, it is always necessary for someone to lay the foundation at some point. Rinus Michels is the pioneer in a style that years later founded Guardiola with Barça in 2009 and the Dream Team by Cruyff in 1992.
With the so-called ‘Total Football’ of the 70s, Michels formed a period team with the ‘Clockwork Orange’ of Holland and expressed his style in Barcelona and Ajax.
As a coach he won 14 official titles distributed as follows:
AFC Ajax: 4 Eredivisie, 3 Cups, 1 European Cup, 1 Intertoto Cup.
FC Barcelona: 1 League, 1 Copa del Rey, 1 Fair Champions Cup.
FC Cologne: 1 German Cup.
Netherlands: 1 Euro Cup
Alex Ferguson remained one of the most charismatic and winning coaches in the history of England, as he not only marked an era with Manchester United, but also changed the face and identity of the Red Devils in his 23 years at the helm of the club. .
He only managed three clubs in his entire coaching career, in which he accumulated a total of 49 trophies:
Saint Mirren: 1 Scottish League
Aberdeen FC: 3 Scottish Leagues, 4 Scottish Cups, 1 League Cup, 1 European Cup Winners’ Cup, 1 European Super Cup.
Manchester United: 13 Premier League, 5 FA Cup, 10 Community Shield, 4 League Cups, 2 Champions League, 1 European Cup Winners’ Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 Club World Cup.
In addition to being a good strategist, Fergie also served as sports director and teacher, as he discovered and promoted players like Beckham, Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Scholes, etc.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#coaches #football #history #ranked