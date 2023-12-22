Tigers It is a relatively young team. However, over the decades they have been able to write their name in Mexican soccer with golden letters. They average just over one league title per decade, although it is fair to point out that more than half of their wins have come from 2011 to date.
Despite this, they build a story that is worth telling. History in which central defenders have played a fundamental role, and in this article we will list the ten best central defenders since the team was founded.
He is one of the few Monterrey soccer players who not only managed to debut with the Tigres team, but also established themselves in the starting eleven and made history. The central defender from Monterrey scored Tigres' first goal in a Copa Libertadores, in that distant 2005 in which the university team beat Caracas of Venezuela 3-1.
A seasoned central defender with a great aerial game, both when it was time to defend and when the mission was to contribute something interesting to the attack. He filled the feline rearguard with confidence in times of many doubts and few answers; when Tigres played in the Second Division. His bearing was key to his quick return to the top circuit.
From wearing the shirt of the Paraguayan National Team, to playing for a team like Tigres, which was fighting, at that time, to avoid relegation. Winning the classic and qualifying took on aspects of a feat. His time with the team was brief, but enough to carry the captain's badge and bring some joy to the fans, in times of total bitterness.
He came to be considered: 'the fan who plays'. 'Palmera' Rivas was that type of player you always want on your team. His determination when defending, added to his mystique when going up on a set piece and going in search of the goal, places him as one of the ten best central defenders in the history of the club.
The Brazilian's time in the Tigres team was very short, but his quality and leadership earned him, from minute zero, the respect of all the fans, who still fondly remember that goal scored at the Azteca stadium in in 2005, giving Tigres a place in the semifinals at a time when the team was not at all familiar with winning.
More than one Tigres fan will probably find it bad to add Carlos Salcedo to this list, taking into consideration how complicated his relationship was with the 'U' of Nuevo León. However, few will question its quality. The attitude? A must topic. But when Carlos Salcedo proposed it, there were very few like him.
The Mexican central defender had a relatively short time with the Tigres. However, his leadership and brilliant performances on the field place him as one of the best to wear the Auriazul jacket. Unfortunately, he was not able to achieve his good level with a championship in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León.
More than half of the trophies that Tigres has in its showcases today are due, to a large extent, to the exquisite performance of a defensive defense that Hugo Ayala was part of. The Mexican central defender always kept a low profile, but his talent shines even now, that he is no longer a professional soccer player.
Have you heard about the famous Tiger profile? The author and person responsible for this seal was precisely the Argentine Osvaldo Batocletti, who became champion with the team in 1978 and 1982; and he directed them, both in the men's and women's sectors. From heaven, 'Bato' continues to be present in each of the achievements of the team that won his heart.
While Tigres was raising cups in bunches, turning around a story with more sorrows than glories, the captain was Juninho. The gladiator and leader in central defense. The boss. Who managed the emotions on the playing field and filled his teammates with security. By far the best central defender in Tigres history.
