Despite the fact that the flashes are usually placed on the footballers who play from midfield forward, who are the ones who usually define the matches and are in charge of creating plays that surprise the fans, in addition to scoring goals, the work of defenders is becoming more important every day.
“Forwards win games, and defenders win championships”, It is a phrase as old as it is current in amateur and professional football, since the defenders are in charge of neutralizing the rival forwards, of disputing aerial and terrestrial duels, of giving the team a clean start (in fact, most of them are getting better every time). of them), and generally have a voice of command that makes them captains or great references of the campuses they occupy.
The English sports magazine Four Four Two elaborated a ranking of the 10 best central defenders of the moment, in which the presence of the Argentine Cristian Romero, nicknamed “Cuti”, who became world champion being the undisputed starter in the structure of Lionel Scaloni, the Brazilians Eder Militao (Real Madrid) and Marquinhos (captain of a PSG that has figures like Messi, Neymar and Mbappé), and the Dutchman Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), among other great footballers.
“Tenacious. Intelligent. Determined: Romero is an exceptional defender who helped turn Tottenham’s fortunes in the last year. The Argentine is also a very strong and fast player.” published the magazine about the one that emerged in Belgrano de Córdoba. We go through the list.
|
POSITION
|
PLAYER
|
CLUB
|
1
|
DAVID ALABA
|
REAL MADRID
|
2
|
MARQUINHOS
|
psg
|
3
|
RUBEN DIAS
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
4
|
ANTONY RUDIGER
|
REAL MADRID
|
5
|
KIM MIN JAE
|
NAPOLI
|
6
|
WILLIAM SALIBA
|
ARSNAL
|
7
|
VIRGIL VAN DIJK
|
LIVERPOOL
|
8
|
dayot upamecano
|
BAYERN MUNICH
|
9
|
EDER MILITAO
|
REAL MADRID
|
10
|
CHRISTIAN ROMERO
|
TOTTENHAM
#central #defenders #world #today
