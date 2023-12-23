Men who made the Olympic turn as players and president of the Striped; regular season geniuses who achieved everything… except the championship. In this article we will list the ten best central defenders in the history of the Rayados.
Felipe Baloy is a historic soccer player in Panamanian football. Playing for Rayados del Monterrey, he played in the final of the 2005 Apertura tournament, in which they lost at home to the Diablos Rojos de Toluca. In Santos Laguna he became champion again in 2012. The footballer wearing jersey number twenty-three is fondly remembered.
The Brazilian central defender partnered Pablo Rotchen in the defensive line of Monterrey that won its second league title in the summer of 2003.
Champion with the Rayados del Monterrey in the 2003 Clausura tournament, when they beat the then Monarcas Morelia, led by Rubén Omar Romano, 3-1 on aggregate. The Argentine central defender won the affection of the people in the semifinals of said championship, when he intimidated the Tigres player Kléber Boas in a penalty kick that the Brazilian just flew away.
He was born in Uruguay, he developed as a soccer player in Argentina and in Rayados he won the hearts of the fans in the eighties. Unfortunately for him he was not given the title with Monterrey, but he is remembered with a smile on his face for his drive and leadership.
Both locally and nationally, Brazilian central defender Guarací Barbosa was recognized as one of the best Mexican central defenders. Having said this for high-level forwards, such is the case of the historic Enrique Borja. He was part of the team that played three semifinals in four years; a feat in times when achievements belonged to the captain and nothing else.
Hiram Mier was Duilio Davino's favorite heir. At the time, Víctor Manuel Vucetich improvised a line of three center backs with the intention that the soccer player born in Santiago, Nuevo León would continue to grow alongside the best. He won leagues and CONCACAF with Monterrey, but various injuries ended up keeping him away from the institution where he was born.
To talk about 'Nico' Sánchez is to talk about a footballer who came to Nuevo León hungry and not only did his job defensively, but also contributed in the attack, especially defining from the eleven steps, where Rayados still presents security problems. The Argentine center back is currently the defender with the most goals recorded in the history of the Pandilla.
As a player, he won the league title in the 2009 Apertura. Ten years later, now as president of the institution, Duilio Davino returned to the Olympic lap. Without a doubt, the Mexican central defender is historic for the Gang.
And although César Montes is not currently going through a good moment, his time with the Rayados del Monterrey gives him credit for being fondly remembered in the team that fulfilled his dream of debuting in the First Division and that, most likely, some One day you will see him return.
The Argentine central defender, who even wore the Albiceleste jersey in a World Cup, is in practically all of Monterrey's historical images. His leadership and good football consecrate him, not only as the best central defender in the history of Rayados, but also in Monterrey football.
