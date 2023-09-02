In its long and successful history, Blue Cross has featured some of the best defenses in the MX League. La Máquina Celeste has had top-level elements on its staff, both national and foreign. Below we share the list of the best central defenders in the history of the La Noria team.
The Colombian defender had a significant step with the Celeste Machine. Perea quickly earned the affection of the sky blue fans, who still remember him as one of the best to have worn his jersey. He arrived at Cruz Azul in mid-2012 and left the team in January 2015.
Javier Guzmán is one of the greatest idols in the history of Cruz Azul. “Kalimán” won the MX League six times, in addition to winning the Champion of Champions twice, the MX Cup once and the Concacaf title three times.
The Paraguayan defender works as both a right back and a central defender. In both positions he is one of the best in the history of Cruz Azul. With the Machine he has won a Mexican Super Cup, the 2021 Guardians tournament of the MX League, a Champion of Champions and the League Super Cup.
The Peruvian defender is one of the greatest references in the history of Cruz Azul. Reynoso got a Copa MX and the Liga MX Winter 1997 title. As a coach, he also marked history with the cement growers.
The Chilean central defender is one of the club’s historic defenders. Quintano was fundamental in the achievement of three Liga MX titles (1971-1972, 1972-1973 and 1973-1974). He also won a Champion of Champions and the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Pablo Aguilar is without a doubt one of the best central defenders to have played in Liga MX. Despite having good seasons with América and Xolos de Tijuana, his best season was with Cruz Azul. In this club he won an MX Cup, a Mexican Super Cup, a Champion of Champions and the 2021 Guardians title of the MX League.
Melvin Brown had outstanding seasons with the Celeste Machine and went to the 2022 World Cup with the Mexican National Team. He was an important part of that cement team that was runner-up in the 2001 Copa Libertadores.
The defender originally from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, has become a kind of meme for a sector of Cruz Azul fans. However, Huiqui has to his credit more than 150 games with the Machine. He was part of the Machine from July 2004 to January 2011. He was runner-up in the Clausura 2008 and Apertura 2009.
The Chilean defender failed to become champion with the Máquina Celeste during his stay between 1993 and 1989, but he did leave his mark on the club. He is remembered for being a fierce defender with a lot of blood.
Ricardo Osorio was trained in the lower ranks of Cruz Azul and was a member of this group between 2002 and 2006, when he emigrated to Germany. Osorio could play as a center back and as a right back. In both positions he was outstanding.
