Because of this, it is time to meet the ten best central defenders that La Maquina Celeste has had in its history.

In three years he played 109 matches. The one of Jamaican origin became part of the national team, attending the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup.

The coffee grower quickly won the affection of the fans, who still remember him as one of the best to have worn the light blue colors. The Antioquian arrived at the club in mid-2013 and left in January 2015.

Cata debuted in 2006 and after many years, only in 2023 did it join the ranks of the Atlético San Luisliving through the grayest times of the celestial club by losing a large number of finals.

With the La Noria team he won two Cups, the Supercopa MX, the Liga MX, a Champion of Champions, the Concachampions and the Leagues Cup, and he also became the national team on different occasions.

Thanks to his pride and courage on the field, he has earned the support of his fans. In addition to this, he not only plays as a center back, he also usually plays as a right back, with great aerial play.

In his resume he boasts a Mexican Super Cup, the Guard1anes 2021, a Champion of Champions and the League Super Cup.

The Guaraní won a Copa MX, a Mexican Super Cup, a Champion of Champions and the Guard1anes 2021. Not only was he one of the best centre-backs in Blue Cross but of all the Liga MX.

Unfortunately he could not win any titles with La Maquina.

Blue Nostalgia: Gustavo Peña Velasco “El Halcón Peña”, two-time League Champion, Cup Champion, Champion of Champions and Concacaf Champion with Cruz Azul, our great leader in central defense in the first Championship 68-69, the Falcon flies high Blue forever!!!👊🏻💯💙 @CruzAzulCD pic.twitter.com/Epbhxh1MMt — BLUE NOSTALGIA (@isaacdavisgbe) November 14, 2019

The three-time World Cup winner and captain of the Mexican team had a period as a cement worker, arriving as a star reinforcement in 1967, where he won the 1968-69 League and Champion of Champions trophy, the Mexico Cup and the CONCACAF Cup, apart from the 1970 Mexico Tournament .

Juan Reynoso, the legendary Peruvian captain of Cruz Azul who was Champion in Winter 1997 and who has now achieved it as his coach in the grand Final of the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 @LigaBBVAMX @Blue Cross #JuanReynoso #Machine #Reynoso #Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/fpzPbmgNOx — Futbol League Press (@FutboLPress_) May 31, 2021

He is remembered more as a center back, although the Peruvian could also play on the left wing. To this we must add that from the bench he managed to end the title drought by winning Guard1anes 2021.

Alberto Quintano – Cruz Azul (MEX) pic.twitter.com/fla1nQBN2N — FutbolRetro (@FutbolForever81) June 9, 2018

Mariscal is considered one of the best players in his country and even in South America. During this time he received several distinctions such as Best Left Center of the Copa Libertadores and Chilean Soccer, Best Athlete of Chile and Ideal Eleven of all time of Chile.

He arrived at the cement club from University of Chiledespite the fact that he had offers from River Platehe Lille and the America.

Blue Nostalgia: Javier “Kalimán” Guzmán Colin, Five-time League Champion, Champion of Champions, Cup Champion and Concacaf Champion with Cruz Azul, great historic central defender of Azul, honor to whom honor deserves, thank you Kalimán Guzmán!!👊🏻💯 @Cruz_Azul_FC @azul_vieja @azulazulforever pic.twitter.com/f9ZsdPKKFB — BLUE NOSTALGIA (@isaacdavisgbe) September 19, 2018

The center made a great dumbbell with Alberto Quintano in the best era of the light blues, thanks to his good records, excellent aerial game and positioning, he also had a great long-distance shot and was a leader on the field of play.

With La Maquina he managed to add six Leagues, one Cup and two Champion of Champions to his record, without forgetting that he also attended a World Cup in Mexico ’70.

The defender was trained in Tampico and in the Second Division he caught the attention of Guillermo Álvarez Macíaswho decided to sign him for the 1963-64 season, giving him to Cougars to gain experience and returning in 1967-68.