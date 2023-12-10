Blue Cross It is one of the great teams in Mexican soccer, for this reason, it is logical that it has had in its ranks important soccer players who managed to shine to give titles to the institution, in addition to generating youth players who had a satisfactory career.
Because of this, it is time to meet the ten best central defenders that La Maquina Celeste has had in its history.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Emerging from the celestial quarry, he debuted in the 2011 Apertura and became a pillar of the central defense, being part of that squad that reached the grand final of the Copa Libertadores 2001 in front of Boca Juniors.
In three years he played 109 matches. The one of Jamaican origin became part of the national team, attending the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup.
During his stay at La Noria, the Colombian won the 2013 Mexico Cup and the 2014 CONCACAF Champions League.
The coffee grower quickly won the affection of the fans, who still remember him as one of the best to have worn the light blue colors. The Antioquian arrived at the club in mid-2013 and left in January 2015.
For more news about Mexican soccer
Although he is not among the fans’ favorites, the central defender is a legend of the institution as he is the player who has defended the shirt the most times, surpassing 600 matches.
Cata debuted in 2006 and after many years, only in 2023 did it join the ranks of the Atlético San Luisliving through the grayest times of the celestial club by losing a large number of finals.
With the La Noria team he won two Cups, the Supercopa MX, the Liga MX, a Champion of Champions, the Concachampions and the Leagues Cup, and he also became the national team on different occasions.
Of the few that remain of the squad that achieved the long-awaited ninth after more than 20 years of drought in the Liga MX.
Thanks to his pride and courage on the field, he has earned the support of his fans. In addition to this, he not only plays as a center back, he also usually plays as a right back, with great aerial play.
In his resume he boasts a Mexican Super Cup, the Guard1anes 2021, a Champion of Champions and the League Super Cup.
Despite having played for the biggest rival, the Paraguayan left that past behind with his great dedication on the field of play, responding to the trust with titles.
The Guaraní won a Copa MX, a Mexican Super Cup, a Champion of Champions and the Guard1anes 2021. Not only was he one of the best centre-backs in Blue Cross but of all the Liga MX.
Remembered more as a left back, the Cruz Azul youth player also played as a center back on both sides. He remained in La Noria between 2002 and 2006, until he emigrated to Germany with the Stuttgart after his good World Cup in Germany 2006. In addition to said World Cup he was also part of South Africa 2010.
Unfortunately he could not win any titles with La Maquina.
The Falcon, nicknamed this way because of the strength of his sweeps, as he came down from the heights to take the ball away from his opponents.
The three-time World Cup winner and captain of the Mexican team had a period as a cement worker, arriving as a star reinforcement in 1967, where he won the 1968-69 League and Champion of Champions trophy, the Mexico Cup and the CONCACAF Cup, apart from the 1970 Mexico Tournament .
The current strategist was an important reinforcement in 1994. El Cabezón spent a total of eight years in which he managed to win the penultimate league in the history of Blue Cross in Winter 97, two CONCACAF Champions Cup and one Mexico Cup.
He is remembered more as a center back, although the Peruvian could also play on the left wing. To this we must add that from the bench he managed to end the title drought by winning Guard1anes 2021.
Simply known as La Muralla, arriving in Mexico in 1971 to wear the colors of La Maquina, being a pillar for the golden era of the institution. The Chilean attended the 1974 World Cup in Germany, while in his record as a cement maker he won three Leagues, a Champion of Champions and a CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Mariscal is considered one of the best players in his country and even in South America. During this time he received several distinctions such as Best Left Center of the Copa Libertadores and Chilean Soccer, Best Athlete of Chile and Ideal Eleven of all time of Chile.
He arrived at the cement club from University of Chiledespite the fact that he had offers from River Platehe Lille and the America.
Impossible to forget the famous Kalimanwho received the nickname from the deceased chronicler Angel Fernandez.
The center made a great dumbbell with Alberto Quintano in the best era of the light blues, thanks to his good records, excellent aerial game and positioning, he also had a great long-distance shot and was a leader on the field of play.
With La Maquina he managed to add six Leagues, one Cup and two Champion of Champions to his record, without forgetting that he also attended a World Cup in Mexico ’70.
The defender was trained in Tampico and in the Second Division he caught the attention of Guillermo Álvarez Macíaswho decided to sign him for the 1963-64 season, giving him to Cougars to gain experience and returning in 1967-68.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#central #defenders #history #Cruz #Azul #ranked
Leave a Reply