The history of America It is full of successes and players who marked an era. It is not in vain that the current Mexican soccer champions are also the winningest team in this country. In this article, we list the 10 best central defenders who have worn the Águilas del América shirt.
The central defender came to the Águilas del América at the request of Antonio: the 'Turk' Mohamed, who had him in Xolos. He was champion with the azulcremas in December 2014; His leadership and strength when defending the Eagle cause positions him as the tenth best central defender in the history of America.
He was world champion with the Argentina National Team in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, and wore the cream-blue shirt in 1993. His time with the capital team was brief, but enough for him to be fondly remembered today in the halls of Coapa. He also led América in 2004, signing Claudio: 'Piojo' López, who would become another historic player for the Águilas.
He arrived in Mexico in 1978 to play for Tampico Madero, but became an idol in América, where he played from 1979 to 1987, winning many league titles and becoming a reference for new generations of soccer players.
He played for Águilas del América from 2001 to 2008, when he signed for Tigres. With the blue-cream jersey, he won two league titles and lost a final for the Mexican championship. Without a doubt, he is another of the references in the contemporary history of the Águilas.
He debuted with the Águilas del América in 1974, and a year later he would achieve his first league title with the azulcremas. He also won the champion of champions 75-76 and a couple more leagues: 1983-1984 and 1984-1985.
Juan: 'Che che' Hernández, immortalized the number two number. He was a fierce defender who won, with the blue-cream jacket, both local and national titles. His talent places him as one of the best in the history of the capital squad.
The Mexican soccer player played a full decade with the Azulcremas: from 1997, when he arrived from the Tecos, until 2007. He won two league titles and became the absolute captain of the American defense.
The Paraguayan soccer player knew how to defend the Águilas del América jacket. Coming from Cerro Porteño, he dressed in azulcrema in 2016. Two years later he won the league title, beating Cruz Azul in the final. He was able to obtain a second championship in December 2019, but they lost the final against Rayados.
From winning a final against América in 2007, when he was a Pachuca player at the time, to beginning the epic comeback in 2013. Aquivaldo Mosquera knew how to command the azulcremas defensive back line with honor, winning local and national championships.
He played with América from 1975 to 1989. He won six league titles, three CONCACAF and two Inter-American titles. He led América in two stages, and although he knows what it is to be a champion as well as a coach, he achieved this with Santos and Pachuca. Not with his beloved Eagles. Without a doubt, talking about 'Captain' Furia is talking about one of the best central defenders in the history of Mexican football.
