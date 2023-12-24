A heavy rain fell in Jalisco that day and America started the game by going ahead with goals from Carlos Hermosillo and Mario Alberto Trejo but some time later Chivas would react with goals from the players, Eduardo and Néstor de la Torre pic.twitter.com/Y43oWFaYVO

— Viñismo 🦅 #YE24 #CR7 (@matzcg) April 13, 2023