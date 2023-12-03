Speaking entirely of centre-backs, Guadalajara can boast of having had some of the best in the country’s history, pillars in the institution, creditors of being part of the Mexican team in World Cups, apart from that there are some who took the breed from the quarry to make the leap to Europe.

In the same way, some elements brought titles to the Sacred Flock, imposed marks by wearing the red and white jacket or simply had a charisma that made them idolized by the fans due to their heart and dedication on the field of play.

Here are the ten best central defenders in Chivas history:

Today is the birthday of Camilo Romero, Champion defender with Chivas in the Summer of 1997, Congratulations @Chavalon05! pic.twitter.com/HEtYqgMMfP — CHIVAS the best (@CHIVASELMEJOR11) March 31, 2016

After passing through other groups, in the Summer of 2001 he returned to Verde Valle for one last stage. He was also a national team player, playing 14 matches, participating in the 1997 Copa América.

Due to his height of 1.92 meters he was able to establish himself in the central defense, reaching the Mexican team, attending the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

In 2008 he made the leap to Europe with the PSV Eindhovenforming part of the championship of the Dutch Super Cup in 2008.

However, he is not among the fans’ favorites because he committed the ultimate betrayal, he returned to Mexico to be part of the Americaemerging as champion and arguing that he enjoyed the title more with the feathered ones, touching the hearts of the Chiva-brothers.

Did you know..? Demetrio Madero played his entire career in the Chivas team, from the 80s to 92. pic.twitter.com/ldPXBmnywe — Jericallo De ❤ (@DeChivasSomos_) February 29, 2016

Beside Fernando Quirarte He won the 1987 league title and although he faced several different circumstances at the institution, he never lost the trust of coaches and teammates.

He played two games with the national team.

He defended the jacket from 2001 to 2013, that is, almost his entire career, since he did not enter into plans and had to leave on his way to Morelia.

The defender occupies second place for the most official matches played with Chivas, accumulating 460 duels, only behind Juan ‘Bigotón’ Jasso with 545. He was also Gold Cup champion with Mexico in 2011.

In June 1974, two Chivas players, Jaime López and Octavio Muciño, died a few days apart.

3 months before, Balón magazine had dedicated the back cover and cover to them respectively.#FootballArchive pic.twitter.com/heCCdpYyMo — Soccer Archive (@ArchivoFutboler) June 29, 2020

It was the replacement of Guillermo Sepúlveda debuting with the first team in 1968. He managed to cover Tigre well, adding a new league title in the 1969-70 season, as well as a Copa México title in the same year.

He had two different stages in the fold, from 1991 to 1999 and from 2001 to 2003, winning the Summer 97 title, although he also lost another final against Necaxa one year later.

The defender attended the 1998 World Cup in France and won the Confederations Cup 1999.

Despite having played for the hated rival, the affection of the people was greater.

It was in the Winter of 2001 when the Oaxacan debuted with the team, managing to reach a grand final in 2004, which he lost on penalties. Thanks to his speed and performances, he made it to the national team, participating as a starter in the 2006 World Cup.

By showing his qualities, he was signed by the PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands, where he became an idol, he also had a brief stay in the Fulham from England, returning to Mexico in 2011 with Tigers and finally in 2014 with Guadalajara.

The Olympic medalist was part of the last title won by the Guadalajara club in the 2017 Clausura, and he also won two MX Cups, the MX Super Cup and the CONCACAF Champions League 2018fulfilling his great dream of winning something with the team he loves.

Central defense, left back and containment.

Thanks to his leadership and great talent, he joined the Mexican team to appear in the 1986 World Cup, where he scored two unforgettable goals against Belgium and Iraq.

Chivas with History: Claudio Suárez, born in Pumas, legendary in Chivas #chivas pic.twitter.com/Gv1ExMJCAh — Mitchell (@Mitchsatellite) January 7, 2021

At the same time, he was the “iron man” in the Mexican team and he even held the record for the player who wore the jacket the most times with 177 duels until he was recently surpassed by Andres Guardado.

Finally, he was part of three World Cups in 1994, 1998 and 2006.

🎂 Happy birthday to Mr. Tigre Sepúlveda! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/DlhZQreHzX — Red and White 🇲🇨 (@RojoyBlanco1906) November 29, 2020

He is also remembered for his expulsion in the 1964 Campeón de Campeones final againstAmerica where he took off his shirt, put it on the ground and said to the Americanists: “they have that one”.

Four Western Gold Cup, six League titles, five Champion of Champions, one Mexico Cup and one CONCACAF Champions Cup were the contribution of the brave defender, who said goodbye to this world on May 19, 2021 at the age of 86.