José Alves Zague the Lone Wolf.

A 100% Americanist legacy. You will never fly alone.

He arrived in Mexico with Monterrey, but a year later he signed with Toluca where he became historic, winning five league titles and two Champion of Champions titles.

Antonio Carlos Santos turns 56 years old. The Brazilian marked an era with América by becoming champion 8 times.

With the Águilas he won two league titles, two Champion of Champions, three Champions Leagues and one Inter-American Cup.

Ricardo Ferretti throwing scissors with Pumas in the 90s. Today, 'Tuca' turns 69 years old.

As a player he was part of Atlas, Pumas, Monterrey and Toluca, although where he stood out the most was with the university students, winning two Liga MX championships, two Concacaf Cups and one Inter-American.

For those who mention that Evanivaldo Castro 'Cabinho' is the best foreign player who has played in the Mexican league.

It is better known as 'Cape' either 'Cabinho', is a Brazilian former soccer player and coach who worked as a striker; He stands out as the all-time top scorer in the First Division of Mexico with 312 goals.

His last club in his career was the National University Club, he was only able to play in one tournament, before he was imprisoned for a crime of sexual abuse. He is currently in prison since 2023 and is serving a sentence of 9 and a half years as of the last update.

Do you remember Bebeto's passage with Toros Neza? The Brazilian star could not shine in the Mexican team as expected.

The Brazilian forward won the Copa América, Confederations Cup, World Cup, Olympic Gold and many other championships at the club level.

A Brazilian legend, to the Hall of Fame at the Investiture! Waldir Pereira!!

He was a member of the historic Brazilian soccer team that won the World Cup in Sweden 1958, in which he was considered the best player of the tournament, and Chile 1962. He is one of the great Brazilian soccer players in history and for the IFFHS one of the twenty best footballers of the 20th century.

One of the best footballers of all time, who won practically everything on a collective and individual level, was close to a title with Gallos Blancos, but had to settle for a worthy runner-up finish.