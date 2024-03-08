Throughout its history, the Mexican First Division championship has had hundreds of foreign soccer players of incredible quality and those of Brazilian nationality have left a particular mark, as many have passed at a high level.
In the following list we share 10 of the best Brazilian soccer players who have gone through Liga MX.
The Brazilian forward was brought to Club América by Emilio Azcárraga Milmo. He is the father of the former Mexican player Luis Roberto Alves. He stands out in the history of Club América, as the fourth highest scorer with 109 goals, being the first among players of foreign origin. He was Liga MX champion and two-time Copa MX champion.
Anselmo Vendrechovski Juniorbetter known as 'Juninho', marked an entire era with the Tigres UANL team. The central defender was captain and a total leader in the feline institution, there he won four league titles and three Champion of Champions.
It is true that he is a naturalized Mexican Brazilian who in fact played in the 2006 World Cup in Germany with the Mexican team. By the way, he has been the best naturalized foreign soccer player who has worn the colors of the Tricolor.
He arrived in Mexico with Monterrey, but a year later he signed with Toluca where he became historic, winning five league titles and two Champion of Champions titles.
He is a former Brazilian footballer who played as an attacking midfielder. He achieved consolidation at Club América, a team with which he won eight official titles, in addition to obtaining the Ballon d'Or in the 1987-88 season.
With the Águilas he won two league titles, two Champion of Champions, three Champions Leagues and one Inter-American Cup.
He 'Tuca', is a naturalized Mexican Brazilian former soccer player and coach who is currently an analyst for ESPN Mexico.
As a player he was part of Atlas, Pumas, Monterrey and Toluca, although where he stood out the most was with the university students, winning two Liga MX championships, two Concacaf Cups and one Inter-American.
Evanivaldo Castro He arrived in Mexico in 1966 when Club América hired him, where he stayed for three years and later in 1974 he signed with the Pumas UNAM, a team where he won the title of the 76/77 season, the 74/75 MX Cup and the Champion of Champions. 74/75.
It is better known as 'Cape' either 'Cabinho', is a Brazilian former soccer player and coach who worked as a striker; He stands out as the all-time top scorer in the First Division of Mexico with 312 goals.
Daniel Alves He is one of the best right backs in the history of world football, and he is also one of the most successful footballers at a collective level.
His last club in his career was the National University Club, he was only able to play in one tournament, before he was imprisoned for a crime of sexual abuse. He is currently in prison since 2023 and is serving a sentence of 9 and a half years as of the last update.
'baby'He did not have a successful time in Mexican soccer, he was only in one tournament with Neza bullsbut there is no doubt that he is one of the most glorious soccer players who have ever played in Mexican soccer.
The Brazilian forward won the Copa América, Confederations Cup, World Cup, Olympic Gold and many other championships at the club level.
He was a Brazilian footballer and coach who played as a midfielder, he played for Brazilian clubs such as Fluminense and Botafogo; Also in Spain he wore the Real Madrid shirt. While, in Mexico he was part of the Veracruz.
He was a member of the historic Brazilian soccer team that won the World Cup in Sweden 1958, in which he was considered the best player of the tournament, and Chile 1962. He is one of the great Brazilian soccer players in history and for the IFFHS one of the twenty best footballers of the 20th century.
How to forget the time when Ronaldinho He was hired by Querétaro, no one could believe it and we finally saw him as a player in Aztec territory in several stadiums in the country showing off his magic and filling the buildings.
One of the best footballers of all time, who won practically everything on a collective and individual level, was close to a title with Gallos Blancos, but had to settle for a worthy runner-up finish.
