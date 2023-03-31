Undoubtedly, the Argentine Republic is the place where the best soccer players in history have come from: at least three of the five most prominent in professional soccer have been born on this soil, the undisputed and blameless Alfredo Di Stéfano and Diego Armando Maradona (who rest in peace), and Lionel Andrés Messi, who continues to bring joy to the fans of this sport.
As always, in 90min We specialize in our lists, so below we will review the ranking of the 10 most outstanding players among those born in Argentina. Undoubtedly, many cracks will be left out. Let’s see it.
Ricardo Bochini was one of the players who inspired Maradona and became one of his idols. On one occasion, The fuzz He recognized that Bochini was the best player he had ever seen. He spent his entire career in Independiente and in the Argentine national team. He clinical eye to give assists and facility to convert goals. The Bocha.
Bullfighter. Román Maximum idol in the entire history of Boca Juniors. Possessor of a supernatural talent. He would put a pass where nobody saw it. A masterful hit from a set piece. Absolute leader and winner. His masterpiece took place in the Intercontinental Cup in the year 2000, when he danced to all of Real Madrid in an unforgettable match.
The only goalkeeper on this list. Vital in the campaign that led to the 1978 celebration. Owner of a superior technical capacity. He was champion at River Plate, Flamengo, Atlético de Madrid and Racing Club, as well as playing for Quilmes, Argentinos Juniors and Vélez.
The “Batigol”, a scorer of those. Great striker of the combined albicelete, which made him spread his fame throughout the world. He played for Fiorentina as well as Newells Old Boys, Boca Juniors, Roma, River Plate, Inter Milan, among others. During 555 matches, he managed to score 300 goals.
The “Kaiser”, the absolute leader of the defense and an amazing ability to score goals, especially with his head. He is the second highest scoring defender in the world’s first division tournaments, with 134 goals in 451 official matches, second only to Ronald Koeman. He played in three World Cups and was champion in 1978, as well as being a member of Sarmiento de Junín, River Plate, Fiorentina and Inter Milan.
He began representing Argentina but later became an Italian national. He came from River Plate and was the protagonist of one of the most remembered sales in the entire history of football in that South American country. Later he became an absolute idol of Juventus, where he won several titles. Lots of quality on both legs.
“El Matador” was the most decisive player in the 1978 champion Argentine team. He was the tournament’s top scorer with 6 goals and also played for Instituto de Córdoba, Rosario Central, Valencia and River Plate, among others. Born on July 15, 1954 in Bell Ville, Córdoba province, he played 43 games with the Albiceleste and scored 20 goals. In 3 World Cups there were 18 games and 6 celebrations.
We have not seen him play live, but from summaries and comments from the most experienced people, he deserves his place in this position. Born in Argentina, representative of Spain. He champion with the national team, with River Plate, with Millionaires and with Real Madrid, where he is a legend for having won 18 official titles, including five European Champions Cups.
He was the best player in history for a long time and now a large part of the people still consider him as such. Flag of the Argentine team to achieve glory in Mexico 1986 and runner-up in Italy 1990.
The author of the best goal ever seen, against England in Mexico 1986, and the protagonist of The Hand of God in that same match. He played 91 games with the Albiceleste and scored 34 goals. In 4 World Cups, there were 21 games and 8 goals. He raised a Napoli from Italy who had nothing. Eternal legacy.
What to say about the best of all that has not been said. They demanded that he win something with the national team and he scored the Copa América-Finalissima-Mundial, being key in all three competitions. La Pulga became the all-time top scorer for the Argentine team, at the same time that he became the most important player in the history of a giant like Barcelona, where he broke records and was the leader of the best team in history. . Scorer and mega crack. The routine of the extraordinary.
