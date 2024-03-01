There have been many footballers who have played Tigers a vintage team, especially in recent years, where they have won practically everything they have played. Champions of Liga MX in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2023. Finalists of the Copa Libertadores and also of the world; CONCACAF winners in 2021.
Within these players, the Argentine claw has been present. Since 1978, when Tigres won its first league title, going through the complicated decade of the nineties and only now, when those from Nuevo León have made the clouds their cushion.
Ismael Sosa arrived at Tigres in 2016, a few months after having lost a final against them, Ismael Sosa playing, at that time, for the UNAM Pumas. With Tigres, Ismael Sosa won two league titles: Apertura 2016 and Apertura 2017, in addition to losing the Clausura 2017 final.
Sixto Peralta was one of those many players who have left their mark on Tigres despite never having won a championship with the team. The closest he came was in the semifinals of the 2005 Apertura tournament, when Tigres was eliminated in the semifinal phase, after losing to Rayados. The goal in the first leg was scored precisely by Sicto Peralta.
Roberto Gasparini debuted in the First Division in 1978, with Racing de Avellaneda, in Argentina. Curiously, that year Tigres won their first League title, after defeating the Pumas in the final. He played for Tigres from 1991 to 1993. Complicated times for university students, and yet, he knew how to win the affection of the people.
Néstor Andrés: 'Cuqui' Silvera is one of the five top scorers for Tigres. He arrived in 2003 and became the first scoring champion in the club's history. He lost a League final, against the Tuzos del Pachuca; He did not manage to make the Olympic turn with those of San Nicolás.
Damián Álvarez is the Argentine footballer who has the most league titles with the Tigres. His goal in the first leg final against Santos Laguna, in 2011, allowed Tigres to dream of the championship after twenty-nine years of drought. His last game as a professional was in a league final, against Rayados del Monterrey. Tigres won 2-1 at BBVA, closing with a flourish a career that borders on perfect.
The Argentine defender won two league titles with the Tigres, in the 77-78 and 81-82 seasons. As a coach, he injected a different DNA into the women's squad, which today is the best team in the league and is always remembered with great affection.
The former Boca Jrs soccer player from Argentina was one of the first great idols of the Auriazul fans. Like Néstor Andrés: the 'Cuqui' Silvera, he had to settle for a lost final, since he never managed to become champion with the Nuevo León university students.
Lucas Lobos arrived at Tigres when the team was fighting to avoid relegation. He did so well that he had plenty of offers to leave the institution, and yet he stayed. He was the captain on that unforgettable December night, when Tigres won their third league title, ending almost thirty years of drought.
His goal in May 2023 gave Tigres its most recent league title, in a tournament that many already considered lost. Champion of practically everything he has competed with the feline team; current captain and leader of this squad that, despite the years, always continues to aim for the highest.
The Tigres goalkeeper is, for many, the best player in the history of the feline team. He always appears in the important moments, he has won practically everything and represents everything that the 'U' fans always dreamed of having… maybe a little more.
