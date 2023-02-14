The UEFA Champions League, the best club tournament in the world, returns in its round of 16 stage after what was the Qatar 2022 World Cup that saw the Argentine National Team as world champion. Since that consecration, Argentine soccer players have been at the center of the soccer scene and have responded at a high level with great confidence in all the matches they played despite not being part of Scaloni’s final list for the tournament.
Below we present the 10 Argentine players who are still alive in this edition of the UEFA Champions League:
The player who emerged from Estudiantes de la Plata is one of the first substitutes to enter each match of the Neroazzurro team that seeks to win the Champions League for the first time since the Mourinho era.
Inter’s star striker is the great guarantee of the Italian team that will seek to continue advancing in the competition when they face Porto at this stage.
The best Argentinian defender at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is an undisputed starter at Benfica and was a key part of the Portuguese team that won their groups over PSG and Juventus.
He is not a starter with the German team but every time he entered he was able to collaborate with the historical classification to the round of 16 of this tournament.
After the World Cup, he began to have the desired regularity thanks to injuries. It is very important for Antonio Conte’s scheme who trusts a lot in the Argentine defender.
The midfielder who emerged from River played the first half of the Champions League season at Benfica but after the World Cup he became the most expensive transfer of an Argentine in history when he moved to the Blues.
Recently transferred to Manchester City from Vélez, he was included in the good faith list of the citizen team despite not having made his debut in the Manchester team.
El Araña is already consolidated in Pep Guardiola’s rotation, who has the firm objective of winning the first orejona under the command of Manchester City
The son of Cholo Simeone is having a great season with the Neapolitan team that is first in Serie A and wants to make history in the Champions League.
The best player in the world will seek to give the Parisian team the first Champions League in its history together with Neymar and Mbappé as teammates. They will have to beat Bayern Munich in the round of 16.
