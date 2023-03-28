The scorer Mateo Retegui, who belongs to Boca Juniors but who is on loan at Tigre, and who, in addition to having been the top scorer in the last Argentine soccer domestic competition, is also the top scorer in this Professional League, with six goals, not for to break it with the shirt of the Italian team, converting against England and against Malta, in his first two games.
Retegui, who made the decision to represent the “Tanos” when he received a call from coach Roberto Mancini, seems to be at the top of a list that will grow as time goes by, taking into account that the coaching staff and also the leadership of that country are convinced that there are many other young Argentines with similar potential and that is why they want to call them.
As revealed by the newspaper Tuttosport, the call to Retegui to the Major and the call of Bruno Zapelli (Belgrano de Córdoba) to the Sub 21, 10 candidates have joined who have the Italian passport ready to be used.
One of the strongest names on this list is Lucas Beltrán, center forward for River Plate. Although he occupies a similar position on the field as Retegui, the 21-year-old from Cordoba does not stop growing and became one of the offensive pillars of Martín Demichelis’ team based on goals and great performances, putting himself ahead in the consideration of footballers like Miguel Borja or Salomón Rondón. Next we will review the complete list, for you to see.
|
PLAYER
|
CLUB
|
AGE
|
Lucas Beltran
|
River
|
twenty-one
|
Nicholas Capaldo
|
RB Salzburg from Austria
|
24
|
Nicholas Valentini
|
Mouth
|
twenty-one
|
Gianluca Prestianni
|
Velez
|
17
|
Peter Vega
|
lanus
|
22
|
Thomas Pozzo
|
Independent
|
22
|
Justo Giani
|
Newell’s
|
23
|
John Sforza
|
Newell’s
|
twenty-one
|
Ignacio Master Puch
|
Atletico Tucuman
|
19
|
Gino Infantino
|
Central Rosary
|
19
#Argentines #Italy #folder #great #Mateo #Retegui
