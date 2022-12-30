The Qatar 2022 World Cup is already history, with the Argentine team champions beating France in the grand final held at the Lusail Stadium, thanks to the performance of many of its footballers, who are increasingly being watched by the most important clubs willing to to pay their new non-inflation contributions.
It is because of this that we will now review the 10 Argentine soccer players with the highest market value today, at the gates of the beginning of 2023. Let’s see.
The man from Roma is worth 30 million euros. Although he had little activity in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when he entered he gave the team dynamics and also scored his penalty in the final against France.
Angelito went from not being called up for the final call to the World Cup in Qatar, to having to travel urgently due to the injury of a teammate. The Atlético Madrid man is worth 40 million euros.
Also a member of Atlético Madrid, De Paul was the undisputed starter throughout the World Cup, being one of the essentials in midfield for Scaloni. He has a value of 40 million euros.
It became worth 42 million euros. He was one of those who got the most out of the World Cup, showing a personality and a category to play in an impressive rival field. Will he still be in Brighton? He is already small.
What a World Cup Julián did! 4 goals, decisive participations and a brutal understanding with Lionel Messi. The Manchester City star is already worth 50 million euros.
Loved by Manchester United fans since he landed, he was a substitute in the World Cup in Qatar but every time he entered he showed total commitment and even had a providential and key save against Australia. He remains at a value of 50 million euros.
The best player on the planet for years, the undisputed figure of the World Cup, with seven goals scored and conquests in all the KO phases of the World Cup. The king of this sport also has a market value of 50 million euros. Are you sure?
The best Under 21 player in the World Cup, and the great appearance of the Argentine team in the World Cup. He had been screaming for a track, Scaloni gave it to him and he responded in a spectacular way. 55 million euros of market value and a future outside of Benfica, since he will go to a top club in the world.
“Cuti” had already been breaking it both in Tottenham and in the national team, and in the World Cup in Qatar he confirmed again that he is a top-level defender. He raised the market value of him to 60 million euros.
Although his World Cup was not the dream, since he could not score goals in regulation time (he did do it in the definition against the Netherlands with the decisive penalty), the “Bull” continues to lead this table. Its market value is 75 million euros.
#Argentine #players #highest #market
Leave a Reply