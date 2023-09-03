Argentina managed to be crowned in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the best team in the world after the impressive victory against France in the final and this allowed it to enter the great history of this sport. The players from this squad have gone down in history but many of them, being young, made a very important leap in their career but they have also increased in value in terms of the value of their pass. In addition, it must be clarified that they play in the best teams in the world, which is why they are constantly playing the most important matches in this sport. We review the ones that have increased their value the most in this 2023.
The 24-year-old boy, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, is currently worth 22 million euros, seven more than last year.
Nicolás González, Lucas Beltrán’s teammate at Fiorentina in Italy, is worth 7 million euros more than last year (now worth 30), 30.4% more.
The striker, who after breaking it in River landed at Fiorentina in Italy, now has a value of 12 million euros, nine more than last year.
Winner of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and recently of the Champions League with City, he has a current value of 60 million euros, ten more than in 2022.
The scorer and captain of Inter was the most valuable Argentine player for his goals and also for his play in the Italian team. He aims to be a historical reference in the club. He is worth 85 million, ten more than last year.
The creative flyer, world champion, has 27 million euros as its current value and increased by 80% compared to the previous year.
The winger who emerged in Boca has had a very good season at Atletico Madrid where he has established himself as one of the best in his position in LaLiga. The current market value of him is 35 million euros, with a difference of +13.
It went from being worth 5 million euros to costing 35 million, that is, a significant difference of 30 million. Impressive about the Manchester United boy.
The brand new addition from Liverpool was one of the great revelations of the Premier League with Brighton and is one of the best midfielders today. Now, he will seek to maintain his best level in a very big team like Anfield Road. He is worth 65 million and increased his value +23 million.
He was the best Chelsea player despite playing only 6 months in the London team. He was chosen as the best young player of the Qatar 2022 World Cup for his phenomenal performance. Today he is worth 80 million euros, and his value increased by 25 million.
