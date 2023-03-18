The Negreira case is gaining more and more strength and everyone is already involved in the matter. With the inclusion of Real Madrid in the protest, together with the investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office and FIFA, the snowball begins to roll and there is no one to stop it. Although nothing is firm at the moment, there are people who are already defending FC Barcelona, making refereeing errors against the blaugrana during the time when Barcelona paid Negreira for his services.
These are 10 of the errors that FC Barcelona complains about, according to the newspaper Sports world:
Rivaldo scored to make it 2-3 at the Santiago Bernabéu on the buzzer, in the 92nd minute, but Losantos canceled the goal for offside. In addition, in this same match, a Real Madrid fan attacked Reina, the Barcelona goalkeeper, for which the Whites were fined 300,000 euros.
Another tie with controversy. The 1-1 could have been different, since Muñiz Fernández canceled a goal and did not whistle a penalty that would also have been the expulsion of Fernando Hierro. In this case, Real Madrid wins La Liga.
Barcelona drew a tie at 3 in the Clásico when he played an entire part with 10 due to the expulsion of Oleguer. The controversy came at the end of the game, when Undiano Mallenco did not whistle Diarra’s penalty on Ronaldinho. Another league that Real Madrid won.
According to the culé fans, up to three players had to see the red card in this match. Arbeloa, Xabi Alonso and Pepe are the ones pointed out by the Catalans and Pedro also saw how his goal was canceled for offside.
El Clásico has always left behind controversial actions and in 2012 one of the most notorious arrives. In this case, Pepe stepped on Leo Messi’s hand after the Argentine fell to the ground and he didn’t whistle or foul.
The first example they use that is not within a Classic. In this case, Iniesta was brought down inside the area but Iglesias Villanueva saw nothing, in fact, Iniesta was admonished for faking it.
Real Madrid won the duel at the Camp Nou after opening the net thanks to a goal from Sami Khedira, who was offside. The goal went up on the scoreboard despite the blaugrana protests.
FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid were competing in La Liga that season, and the title was decided in a direct confrontation at the Camp Nou on the last day. Mateu Lahoz canceled a goal against Barcelona and La Liga was left by Atleti.
This is one of the most scandalous actions on the list. Hernández Hernández did not validate a goal from Alba after finishing off a ball that entered the Betis goal by half a meter.
A ball finished off by Messi at Mestalla, which went back half a meter into the Valencia goal, was not validated as a goal by Iglesias Villanueva. The match ended in a draw at 1.
