Among the concepts that appear on the electricity bill, perhaps the most important is enigmatically hidden from consumers who have contracted the regulated rate. It is the great contrast that hangs over these 10.5 million households, who see how the price they pay for the electricity they consume has skyrocketed in recent months, but in reality, and in practice, they do not know how much they are paying the kilowatt hour (kwh). The model that has been in force since last June 1 has led to the disappearance of this data that may be key for consumers to compare the PVPC with any of the rates that electricity companies can offer them in the free market.

The current receipt consists of five terms, according to the regulations in force since June. The variable term, that is, the cost of energy, what must be paid according to the consumption that is made. The fixed term: what you have to pay to receive the service, even if nothing is consumed. The rental of the measuring or counter equipment. VAT and Electricity.

In the fixed term, the transport and distribution tolls for electricity are paid. It assumes a cost of 23.75 euros per year per kilowatt (kw) contracted in power, for the peak period (from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.); and another cost of 0.979 euros per year per kW in the off-peak period.

At the same time, there is the variable term, which includes a series of fixed rates, although they depend on the consumption carried out, and which also serve to pay transport tolls and charges. It is on this concept that the Government has implemented a reduction of up to 96% to cushion the rise in light.

Despite all these clarifications and definitions, which are perfectly limited by the legal regulations, nothing is obliged and nothing is said about what is the most important aspect so that the consumer can decide which rate to choose. The price of kwh. The reference marketers (the companies that sell the regulated tariff) include in their receipts a generic concept and the total amount that each household pays for its monthly electricity consumption: ‘Cost of energy’. And a figure, expressed in euros.

To calculate how much the kWh pays for that month, the contract holder is forced to divide this amount by the number of kWh consumed, a reference that is also found on the invoice. From there, a figure results (0.22 euros / kwh, for example). But that reference is not even exact. Because a different price is applied in each time slot, depending on the pool market. To find out, you must go to the hourly consumption data, provided by the electricity distributor, and perform the corresponding calculations.

Regulations with ‘buts’



The more than ten million receipts that electricity companies issue monthly respond to a model proposed by the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines of the Ministry for Energy Transition and which was ratified by the CNMC. It was published in the BOE on April 30, 2021. This text includes a reference, in the third section, which indicates that “in the billing for energy consumed, broken down by time periods, it will include, without breakdown, the cost of energy ‘.

Before that date, in early April, the CNMC approved the Ecological Transition report on the new electricity bill. There he pointed out several recommendations, among which was the “lack to include the price of energy cost (weighted average price of energy consumption in the electricity production market) in the line of the template that refers to said cost per period schedule in the same way that is included in the current invoice model. In the new proposal for the PVPC billing system, only the total amount of the energy cost has been included ”.

But there are no signs of changes in this model that users continue to receive every time. Only an action of Competition or Ecological Transition could modify this reality. The complexity of finding how much the kwh is paid comes when the MWh is most expensive.