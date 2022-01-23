Tigres faced one of the most complicated games at the start of the season. The team led by Miguel Herrera visited Pumas, one of the teams in the best form in the Liga MX Clausura 2022, at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.
Those from UANL knew how to endure and turn the score around in the last breath of the match corresponding to day 3. André Pierre Gignac appeared in the most difficult moments to guide his team to their first victory.
The Argentine goalkeeper was in great shape. During the first half, ‘Patón’ had a couple of punctual interventions to avoid a goal against.
The winger returned to ownership. He was participatory in the first half and put several centers. In the brand he was not very precise. ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez still hasn’t found his best level. He came off the bench at minute 70.
The central defender did not feel comfortable in the first 45 minutes and was imprecise in his marking. Reyes improved for the complement. In general, the UANL defense looked more solid and improved for the second half. To this we must add that Pumas backed down.
Guido Pizarro continues to be a pillar of the feline group. ‘El Conde’ organized his defense after a first half in which the defensive line collapsed.
The player was sober and solved the job he had. Angulo, with a low profile, shows himself more and more attached to the UANL team.
He was a little deeper in the second half, but couldn’t make a difference. Aquino is a player of a lot of sacrifice and effort, but he has not weighed as he should at the start of Clausura 2022.
The Brazilian was outplayed halfway down the pitch by Pumas in the first half. I was very lonely. With the entry of Juan Pablo Vigón, the Brazilian was able to play comfortably and began to play his game.
Córdova had some sparks in the first half, but is still not constant. The midfielder has not yet found his place in Tigres. He came on as a substitute in the 60th minute, in his place Juan Pablo Vigón entered.
The French winger still does not show great things in Liga MX. It was a ghost in the first time. Thauvin had few opportunities to go to the front and decided poorly on most of them. He left 20 minutes from the end of the game.
He had the clearest of the first half for Tigres, but his definition went just to one side of the goal defended by Alfredo Talavera. In the second half, the ‘Diente’ found a rebound inside the area and scored the tie at one.
The Frenchman was unprecedented in the first half. In the complement, Gignac did not participate so much in the game either. However, the striker was very important to find the tie. APG unleashed a great header from an awkward position that hit the post. Then López appeared to make it 1-1. At the end of the duel, Gignac got a penalty and charged in a masterful way to beat Talavera.
He entered in exchange for Sebastián Córdova. The midfielder gives the team more balance and helps his teammates show their best version on the pitch. It was important for Tigres to come back.
He entered in place of Thauvin. Like the Frenchman, he doesn’t weigh much on the pitch. The Paraguayan did not have a good presentation in Ciudad Universitaria.
The Colombian participated in the tie play. Quiñones put a dangerous cross inside the area, Gignac refocused, the ball hit the post and Nicolás López appeared to make it 1-1.
The UANL winger entered with great enthusiasm in the last minutes of the game. Fulgencio is a player who faces and always delivers when he enters the role of revulsive.
