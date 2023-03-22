After the explosive movie “Luther: Night Falls”, Netflix Peru is once again dominated by suspense with a new film that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat at all times. His story involves a tragic fight between a man and his brother, in which only one can emerge victorious and assert the true meaning of family. Specifically, We talk about “The King of Shadows”, and then we leave you with more details of the tape that causes a furor in streaming.

“The King of Shadows” is the most watched movie in Peru. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

What is “The King of Shadows” about?

This says the synopsis of Netflix: “After the death of their father, two half-brothers end up on opposite sides of a growing conflict that will have tragic consequences.”

Directed by the French director Marc Fouchard, “King of Shadows” brings us closer to the brothers ibrahim and Adama, the latter with visual impairment. The two had a relatively normal childhood, but everything changed in the 1980s, when their father married a woman he met in Africa.

The arrival of the lady unleashed great chaos in the Keïta family, which caused Ibrahim to leave the house, while Adama’s eyesight worsened over time. When they finally meet again, nothing was like before, especially when their father dies and the ‘prodigal son’ returns to claim what he believes belongs to him, despite the fact that he was disinherited.

By force, Ibrahim begins to manage the family restaurant and forces his brother to keep drugs, weapons and money in his apartment. Shortly after, the situation begins to get even more out of control and, after the death of his guide dog, Adama decides to confront what he once considered family.

“The King of Shadows” – Cast