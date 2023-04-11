As the afternoon wore on and Real Murcia’s goals fell in Irún, it began to be necessary to look back in search of similar precedents. One was that victory of the Murcianistas against Real Zaragoza by 1-6. It didn’t get that far, but almost. The 1-5 draw at the Stadium Gal, in any case, went down in grana history as one of the centennial entity’s biggest wins as a visitor.

As recorded by the grana historian Javier Guzmán, owner of the Twitter account @NumerosGrana, it is the fifth largest victory ever for Murcia. It equals the 1-5 that it achieved against Cartagena FC in the 1949-50 season and is only surpassed by three other results. One is that 1-6 against Zaragoza in 80-81, in the First Division. Meanwhile, the two biggest victories were in the Tercera season, a 95-96 course in which the team dominated the category: a 0-6 against Abarán and a 0-7 against Olímpico de Totana.

Other wins



During the modern era of the club, Real Murcia has been reaping other goals away from home, although it had never exceeded four goals until last Sunday’s game. They did manage to win once by a four-goal difference, like against Real Unión. It was against La Roda, when they won 0-4 on the penultimate day of the 16-17 season.

Since the end of the 90s, other triumphs came with four goals in favor. On the last day of the 99-00 campaign, Murcia won 2-4 in Figueres and got into the league that was going to return them to Segunda. In later seasons, they won 1-4 against Las Palmas (02-03), Valladolid (06-07), Estepona (10-11) and Tropezón (14-15). They also won 2-4 against Mallorca (13-14) and San Roque (15-16).