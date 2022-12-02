South Korea delivered a real surprise in their last group game. The Asian team prevailed over Portugal, the strongest team in sector H, with goals from Kim Young-Gwon at minute 27 and from Hwang Hee-chan at the agonizing 90+1. With this result, the Taeguk Warriors got a ticket to the round of 16 for more goals scored than the charrúas.
For this duel, coach Fernando Manuel Costa Santos changed his starting lineup and played with elements that were being substitutes. The Portuguese, despite the defeat, finished in first place in their group and are waiting for second place in Group G.
This was the performance of the Portugal players in this surprise fall in the 2022 World Cup.
Diego Costa (6): The young Portuguese goalkeeper resolved well when required and had nothing to do with the goals conceded by his team.
Diogo Dalot (7): The Manchester United winger was the author of the assist with which Ricardo Horta opened the scoring. In general terms he was solid both in attack and defense.
Pepe (6): Despite his seniority, Pepe remains a very reliable and solid defender in the background. He positioned himself well on the pitch and matched the speed of the South Koreans with intelligence and good positioning.
Antonio Silva (4): The young Benfica central defender is one of the great promises of world soccer in his position, but his performance as a starter in the World Cup left a lot to be desired.
Joao Cancelo (6): The winger was more solid than in his first appearances in the championship. Although Portugal lost, this match should help Cancelo to gain more confidence and look better in the round of 16.
Matheus Nunes (5): The 24-year-old is called to be one of the great figures of Portugal in the future, but today he showed that he is not there to fight for a place as a starter in the current team.
Rubén Neves (6): The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder is an all-rounder and gives balance to the Lusitanian team. He wasn’t very sharp up front, but he had a decent display.
wine glass (6): He tried long-distance on occasion, but it faded with time. It is clear that the starters are well above the substitutes in terms of quality and personality.
Ricardo Horta (7): The captain of Sporting Braga was one of the most dangerous that Portugal had in this match. The winger opened the scoring at minute 5 and was the biggest threat to the South Korean defence.
Cristiano Ronaldo (4): It wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo’s game. The legendary Portuguese striker couldn’t shine in 65 minutes and looked isolated from the area where he does the most damage. He failed to mark the corner kick that landed the first goal.
Joao Mario (5): Not much happened with the Benfica winger in this match. Joao Felix owns this position and has no competition.
Changes
Joao Palinha (2): The team looked worse with his entry.
Rafael Leo (5): He did not contribute much in attack, more must be demanded of this striker.
William Carvalho (6): The containment helped give the team a little more balance and recovery at a difficult time.
Bernardo Silva (4): He entered without creativity and without ideas.
Andre Silva (5): He did a little better than Cristiano Ronaldo, which was not very difficult.
